Eddy Luna took the stand on Tuesday, calmly describing events that led to his wounding by a shotgun blast leveled by Brian Scott Sharp on August 20, 2020.
Luna’s testimony was the highlight of the second day of the trial in Judge Dib Waldrip’s 433rd District Court for Sharp, 61, the Spring Branch man facing charges connected with his firing on law officers serving him with an arrest warrant that day.
The jury of eight women and six men, which included two alternates, was seated late Monday afternoon. Leading off testimony was Luna, whose right arm was amputated 4.5 inches below the elbow in one of 13 surgeries he underwent at San Antonio’s University Hospital.
Wearing his new prosthetic arm, Luna matter-of-factly recited details of the months and days leading up to serving the warrant against Sharp for not responding to a bond revocation proceeding related to a 2018 evading charge filed by Bulverde police.
Luna explained how he and CCSO partner Nick Nolte visited Sharp’s Spring Branch residence in the 1400 block of Springwood in March and again in May 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said they suspected Sharp was hiding on the property both times, and on the second trip eyed 10 marijuana plants that within minutes were uprooted and found on the other side of Sharp’s fence.
Because of COVID-19 caution, sheriff’s office protocol called for limiting the number of people in contact with deputies, with only the worst suspects taken to Comal County Jail. Luna testified Sharp didn’t fit into that category, which delayed the next attempt three months.
Luna said he and Nolte took a third trip to Sharp’s residence Aug. 20. He said Sharp bolted for the house after spotting Luna walking up the driveway.
“We started yelling through the door and then pounding on it,” he recalled. “We banged on the doors and windows yelling — just to let him know we were out there.”
Luna said Sharp finally acknowledged their presence as lawmen, but said he needed to see the original (hard copy) warrant signed by the judge, which wasn’t presented as per CCSO and district court procedures that call for paper copies to be delivered after the person sought has been served.
“After an hour, it was either drop it for later and leave or go at it again because we’ve already tried three times,” Luna said. “We did everything we could to put him at ease, but he kept calling us trespassers and wrongdoers.”
Nolte picked up a sledgehammer and hit the door of the stone residence just to attract a response.
“Nine times out of 10 that’s enough,” Luna said. “It wasn’t this time.”
With Luna on the left and Nolte on the right of the front door, Nolte kicked it again.
“It sort of eased open, and that’s when I heard (Nolte) holler ‘Gun!’” Luna said.
Nolte jumped right, followed by Luna, who said he saw a flash of light and fell to the ground.
“I was down on my stomach — I didn’t even know I got shot,” he added.
Assistant Criminal District Attorney Daniel Floyd, seated with Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp, played a 10-minute audio of radio traffic between CCSO dispatchers and patrol units that made a beeline to Sharp’s residence. As it played, Luna’s wife and family members sobbed silently while Sharp eyed the jury.
Luna said he picked up his arm, which he said was hanging by skin and a tendon, and ran to the back of Sharp’s house where he saw his brother Rene, another CCSO warrants deputy, and asked him to wrap a tourniquet around his forearm.
Because EMS units are prohibited from driving within close range of an active shooter situation, Luna said he and Rene waited on a curb for a unit that was 500 yards away. Another CCSO deputy took them to that unit, where he was triaged before being taken to the landing zone for helicopter transport to the hospital.
“At that point I was in unbelievable pain,” Luna said. “They cut away my uniform but I didn’t want to give up give up holding onto my arm — I just didn’t want to let it go,” he said.
Luna recalled receiving “three bags of blood” but said he didn’t remember anything else until the third of five days he spent in the intensive care unit at University Hospital.
It was then doctors told him the surgeries they performed failed to restore the nerve damage in his arm.
“I tried all I could to move two fingers,” Luna said, adding when he fell, dirt had gotten into pellet holes from the shotgun blast, worsening possibility of keeping his arm. Luna was released from the hospital and came home to a hero’s welcome on Sept. 15, 2020.
Luna said he was fitted with his final prosthetic eight months ago and while it is state-of-the-art, he has to take breaks due to the phantom pain from an arm no longer there.
Defense attorney Samuel Rosen asked Luna to review where he and Nolte were positioned in front of Sharp’s door. Sharp was standing five feet behind the opening, when he fired at Luna, who insisted he was pointing his firearm not at Sharp, but to the left of the door. Testimony continued with the CCSO crime scene technician who collected the evidence, including Luna’s fallen body camera, found lying on top of the sledgehammer and next to Luna’s gun.
“If it wasn’t for Rene wrapping me with the tourniquet, I would have bled out,” Luna said.
Sharp is facing two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, and other charges. If convicted, the jury could recommend probation or terms ranging between 5 years to 99 years to life in prison.
Forty witnesses have been subpoenaed to testify through the guilt or innocence phase and, if necessary, the punishment phase of the trial, which both sides say could last through the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.