Authorities said the human remains a San Antonio couple discovered on Sept. 10 while exploring sections of Comal County belong to a Schertz man missing for a year-and-a-half.
The pair alerted Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies about their discovery of the remains, which were later identified as 21-year-old Jacob Dubois, Schertz police said of the case that began last year in March.
“Schertz PD detectives were able to work with Comal County Sheriff’s Department to expedite identification of the remains,” the Schertz Police Department said in a news release Tuesday morning. “Detectives were recently notified that the remains recovered were identified as those belonging to Jacob Dubois, a missing person out of Schertz since March of 2021.”
A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman called Comal County authorities about 2:40 p.m. Sept. 10, Comal County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jennifer Smith said. The couple from San Antonio found the remains in a heavily wooded area in the 33500 block of Stahl Lane in Comal County, she said.
The pair told investigators they volunteer to search for burial information which they upload to an app for loved ones to find their deceased and buried family members’ final resting places, Smith said.
“There’s a couple of old cemeteries in that area and they were looking for them,” she said. “While they were looking for the cemeteries, she located the possible human remains.”
Comal County’s crime scene unit processed the scene and took possession of the remains, and then took them to the Forensic Anthropology Central Texas State facility in San Marcos, Smith said.
The case started out with the victim deciding to hang out with someone he knew, authorities said.
On March 7, 2021, Dubois told his girlfriend he was going to meet up with his friend Ethan Beckman, but Dubois did not return home, police said. The next morning, his girlfriend called police.
Officers reached out to Beckman who told them he and Dubois had driven to a construction site near Dubois’ home, police said.
Still failing to locate him by March 9, police listed Dubois as a missing person.
Detectives spoke March 10, 2021, with Beckman who reportedly continued to give them conflicting stories about how long he and Dubois were together. Investigators reported that Beckman drove a gray 2019 Volkwagen Jetta GTI at the time Dubois disappeared and around the time his friend went missing, Beckman was in a crash with a car.
“On March 11, 2021, detectives were able to seize Ethan’s vehicle and upon initial inspection, it appeared as though someone had attempted to clean the inside to the point where the floorboard was soaked with water,” police said during a November press conference. “During the search, the presence of blood was also discovered on and around the passenger seat.”
Police arrested Beckman on March 29, 2021, and took him to the Guadalupe County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
He remains held under $850,000 bond.
In November amid pleas from Dubois’ family for help finding closure, Schertz police switched gears and began investigating Dubois’ disappearance as a homicide.
Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $5,000 in connection to the case. Friends and family raised additional funds to increase the reward to up to $10,000.
Police continue to investigate and work with state and federal law enforcement officers, as well as the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office, the Schertz Police Department news release stated.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com
