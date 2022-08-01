Two weeks ago Tuesday, Shana DiMambro was reported missing by her husband and family, whose search for her ended when her body was found Friday evening less than 150 yards from her Spring Branch residence.
“Preliminary identification of the decomposed body, based on specific physical characteristics, lead investigators to believe it is the body of Shana DiMambro,” Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said early Saturday.
DiMambro, 45, was last seen inside her home at the Texas 46 RV Park in the 100 block of Mitchell Drive the morning of July 19. Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, property owner John Holler and Eric Herr, a Search and Support-San Antonio volunteer, found her remains, lying face up in a dried-up retention pond on the ranch site in the 200 block of Mitchell Drive.
CCSO deputies, criminal investigations detectives and crime scene technicians began arriving at 7:50 p.m., with some remaining with the body until mid-morning Saturday. Smith said Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Rick Walker, who pronounced the body deceased, ordered an autopsy.
“The remains have been sent to Travis County in order to receive a positive identification,” Smith said. “Investigators have been in contact with the DiMambro family and have been made aware of preliminary findings.”
Smith said the investigation into Shana DiMambro’s disappearance and death continues. She and Sheriff Mark Reynolds said investigators worked through the weekend and resumed the probe Monday. They won’t indicate if there are leads or if foul play is suspected.
Husband Chris Antos reportedly broke down after he received word of the grim discovery on Friday. Antos reported his wife missing July 19, adding the 5-4, 140-pound woman was wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, pink shorts and black flip flops when he left around 7 a.m. but was gone before he returned home for lunch, he said.
Antos told San Antonio news outlets that he and DiMambro had married in May, and told a TV station his wife had struggled with depression but softened that comment a few days later.
Smith said CCSO had no record of receiving “disturbance calls or any other calls” originating from their residence. She said detectives “remain in contact” with Antos, and her father and stepmother, who live in Reno, Nevada.
Businessman Donald “D.J.” Seeger, who had searched for DiMambro since Sunday, July 24, said drones and foot searches were conducted on various properties on Mitchell Drive, but the biggest — the ranch — hadn’t yet been searched on foot until Friday.
“It’s a ranch with a fence that we really wanted to search, but we couldn’t find the property owner,” Seeger said. “I did a records search and found it listed under an LLC and then contacted the owner, who agreed to meet with us at 7 p.m. Friday.”
A business call delayed Seeger joining up with Herr and Holler, whose short search ended with their discovery of the body at the bottom of the retention pond, a quarter-mile from the ranch’s front fence gate on Mitchell Drive.
“On Google Maps it is filled with water but it’s bone-dry now,” Seeger said. “It was a pretty deep pond, about 25 feet if there was water, but there she was, laying face up on her back.”
Seeger said although the body had decomposed, that clearly it sported a sunflower tattoo on a shoulder blade, something the woman’s family and her husband listed as an identifier when they reported her missing.
“Because of that and that she was such a short distance from her RV, made me believe if it wasn’t her, I’d be shocked,” Seeger said.
CCSO arrived within minutes, Seeger said. He said only a short time later, social media lit up with the news — leading Seeger to contact DiMambro’s stepmother, Vickie DiMambro, who publicly extended her thanks. DiMambro also had a brother, who is from Houston and a sister who lives in San Antonio.
“DJ, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all that you did to find Shana,” she posted. “It is definitely not what any of us hoped for, but I think we had been preparing ourselves since this started.”
The search also included nonprofit search organizations Texas Equusearch and Project Absentis, whose air drones joined CCSO’s in crisscrossing nearby properties and the eventual discovery site, but turned up nothing.
“We began conducting drone and foot searches the day she was reported missing, conducted interviews with family and others and viewed footage from surveillance cameras,” Smith said of CCSO deputies, including some who remained at the discovery scene until 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
