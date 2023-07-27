The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has accepted a $50,000 donation from Houston businessman and philanthropist Robert “Bob” Duff.
The Comal County Commissioners Court officially accepted the donation on Thursday.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds said he was recently introduced to Duff at a breakfast meeting.
“We were talking about the updates to the sheriff’s office and the jail,” Reynolds said. “Mr. Duff is a business owner in Houston who is moving to Comal County. He decided to write a check — he said, “I want you to use this in whatever you see fit that the needs are for the sheriff’s office.”
Commissioners also honored several employees for their decades of public service to Comal County.
Court coordinator Sylvia Haegele with Justice of the Peace Precinct #1 has worked for the county for 30 years.
Robert Boyd with the county engineer’s office, Jimaleah Boyers with the commissioners court and Christopher Garza and Mary Brown with the sheriff’s office were all honored for 20 years of service.
Comal County is in the midst of crafting the 2024 budget.
County departments have requested a total budget of $160.4 million.
If the commission chooses to approve all the requests, the 2024 budget would represent about a $29 million increase from last year’s adopted budget.
The proposal includes a requested $112 million general fund (compared to the 2023 budget’s $97 million), a $24.6 million road and bridge fund (compared to last year’s $17.5 million) and $23.9 million in other funds (up from $20.4 million).
Budget requests include about $3.1 million in funding for nearly 40 new county employees.
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause will present the proposed budget to the court on Thursday, Aug. 10, and the commission could act on the proposal as soon as Aug. 24.
