Comal County is expected to receive about $373,000 from the latest state opioid settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors, county officials announced on Thursday.
The money will be used for opioid addiction prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services.
In the last 20 years, more than 200,000 people died in the U.S. from overdoses involving prescription opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The latest settlements of $947 million for Texas involve Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and opioid manufacturer Allergan.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that the settlements will help hold companies accountable.
“Every single day, Americans from all backgrounds are suffering from opioid addiction and its destructive consequences,” Paxton said. “The tragic and infuriating reality is that this epidemic has not happened by accident. There are companies that have played a role in worsening, and in many cases causing, opioid addiction.”
Opioids include pain medications like morphine, codeine, oxycodone and hydrocodone.
CDC data shows that Texas saw a 22% increase in prescription opioid overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020.
In the legal negotiations, Texas and dozens of other states said Allergan “deceptively marketed opioids by downplaying the risk of addiction, overstating their benefits, and encouraging doctors to treat patients showing signs of addiction by prescribing them more opioids.”
The states also accused the pharmacies of failing to adequately monitor opioid prescriptions.
Across the U.S. in 2020, an average of 44 people died each day from the overdoses involving prescription overdoses.
The four financial settlements for Texas include:
— $168 million from Walmart.
— $304 million from CVS.
— $340 million from Walgreens.
— $135 million from Allergan.
On Thursday, County Commissioners approved the forms that will allow the county to participate and receive funds.
The money is expected to arrive later this year.
In Texas, opioid settlement funds are distributed to municipalities and counties, the Texas Access to Justice Foundation, hospital districts and regional programs.
Allergan will no longer be allowed to sell opioids or lobby on opioid issues under the agreement.
The pharmacies must track and report suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.
Texas has also secured monetary opioid settlements with Johnson & Johnson and Teva.
The latter agreement delivered $150 million in cash to the state and $75 million worth of Narcan — the naloxone drug that can help reverse opioid overdoses.
