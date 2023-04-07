The Comal County Tax Office and the Comal Appraisal District will host four free property tax workshops in April and May.
Kristen Hoyt, Comal County Tax Assessor-Collector, said that the discussions are an opportunity to learn about the Texas property tax system and citizens’ rights in the process.
Jeffrey Booker, chief appraiser for the Comal Appraisal District, will co-host the workshops.
Property owners will soon receive by mail or be able to view online their notice of appraisal value for 2023 from the Comal Appraisal District.
At the workshops, officials will discuss the appraisal process, right to protest, exemptions, tax rate calculations, bills and deadlines.
The workshops will be hosted on:
— Monday, April 17 at 6:00 p.m., Bulverde Visitors and Event Center, 499 Singing Oaks # 101.
— Wednesday, April 19 at 6:00 p.m., New Braunfels Public Library, 700 E Common St.
— Monday, May 8 at 6:00 p.m., Tye Preston Memorial Library in Canyon Lake, 16311 S. Access Road.
— Thursday, May 11 at 6:00 p.m., Garden Ridge Community Center, 9400 Municipal Parkway.
For more information, email cctax@co.comal.tx.us or comalad@co.comal.tx.us.
