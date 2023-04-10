The Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation (CCSCF) not only has a new look, but a new name for its senior center.
The facility is now known as the 7Ten Activity Center, and has moved across the street to 710 Landa St.
The current 7Ten building was originally built for the McKenna Health System in the early 2000s.
According to 7Ten Activity Center Executive Director Ken Lowery, the building was then sold off to the San Antonio YMCA.
When the YMCA was leaving the building, the CCSCF was already planning on remodeling its old location at 655 Landa St.
The CCSCF had to come up with millions of dollars to fulfill its plans; COVID-19 quickly threw off those plans and made the price of the project rise.
However, the old YMCA building gave the CCSCF an opportunity to move into a new location instead of spending more money on remodeling.
In June of last year, the CCSCF bought the 710 Landa St. building; nevertheless, this building came with its own set of problems.
To start, Winter Storm Uri caused the sprinkler system pipes to freeze. This led to the building to flood with inches of water. Therefore, the flooring had to be changed to medical grade flooring.
Additionally, the building’s interior floor plan was originally very open, so new walls had to be added to create more rooms.
Although the CCSCF had to move to the new location four months later without finishing the interior, the remodeling process never stopped the organization from providing services.
“That was a hard thing to do, but we managed it and, without our volunteers, we couldn’t have done it (since) all of our Meals on Wheels drivers are volunteers,” Lowery said. “We have volunteers that come in and help us with our activities and … help keep us open and operating. And so it’s a win-win for us.”
Along with serving over 12,000 meals a month through Meals on Wheels, the organization provides meals for four counties in the area.
A part of the CCSCF’s food program is providing lunch every day in the building, and it does not refuse meals to anyone.
After all, the 7Ten Activity Center not only aims to enrich the lines of aging adults, but is expanding to help more people in the community.
“It’s not just for seniors,” Lowery said. “We provide services for veterans, disabled veterans, disabled adults — and you can have a disabled adult that’s 17 years old or you can have a veteran that’s 21 that was injured in Iraq ... so we take them in as we would any senior, or anyone else in the community that needs help.”
The 7Ten building has many amenities for the community, with some still on the way.
One of the longest walls in the building is shared by four rooms separated by barn doors on the inside; the barn doors can be rolled open to make more room for larger or rented events.
However, when they are used as individual rooms, groups of people can be seen partaking in exercise classes or other activities; moreover there is a computer lab and a library room nearby.
There’s also a gym room with state-of-the-art equipment that not only keeps track of workout sessions, but allows the user to connect online with friends or family members in order to work out with them.
Furthermore, there’s a pool with a snack bar and locker rooms equipped with showers and hot tubs.
Work is still done to bring a demonstration kitchen to the center in order to teach people in the community how to cook healthy foods.
Additionally, steam rooms are being added to the locker rooms.
Along with new amenities being available in the future, Lowery also has additional goals.
“Our long term goal? Grow our services that we provide the community to educate, strengthen and keep our seniors as active as we can for the long term to keep them out of nursing homes or assisted living facilities to keep them independent,” Lowery said.
