Under the sun’s harsh rays, bookcases, desks and tables were wheeled out the back doors of the Comal County Senior Center and placed into a truck where they will be taken to their new home.
After all the preparation and planning, the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation, which has been in operation since 1985, finally began its move to a new facility Thursday morning.
They’re not moving far.
The new senior center is relocating across the street — taking up residence at the former New Braunfels Family YMCA, which moved operations to what used to be HealthLink Wellness Center at Resolute Health Hospital.
“When I signed on I made a commitment to the board and to the folks that I would see this through — to make this happen,” Comal County Senior Center Executive Director Ken Lowery said. “It’s taken longer than expected … and we have grown, and our business is good. We can support it, and it’s reality. It finally happened.”
Moving in will take several months, but once renovations are completed and the facility opens, it promises to be a place for seniors to engage in wellness activities and connect with valuable resources.
The facility will have a state-of-the-art gym with the newest technology like touch screen mirrors for tracking workout progress and a wide variety of exercise machines for running, walking, biking and climbing.
In addition to top of the line equipment, the building’s extra space allows the center to expand its offerings with a larger ballroom for hosting events, a sizable gaming room, a computer lab and a demonstration kitchen for cooking classes.
“We want to make the building accommodating for the community,” Lowery said.
The move was a long time coming for the foundation.
The former YMCA building, which was purchased by the nonprofit in July 2021, will help the organization to better foster improvements to the physical and mental health of the community’s senior citizens.
The center’s relocation was prompted by the need for extensive building repairs, but for the same price of renovations the nonprofit could purchase a new building that can serve the community for years to come.
The address of 655 Landa Street won’t remain vacant for long.
Following discussion over who the next tenants should be, the building was finally purchased by the Crisis Center of Comal County.
The nonprofit, which assists victims of violence and sexual assault along with their families, will overhaul the property to make room for its base of operations and client shelter after their building was lost to a fire in April.
The foundation is working with the crisis center by donating furnishings from its thrift store for when it makes its official move, and continues to work with other nonprofits in the area to help the community.
The new Comal County Senior Center is expected to open its doors sometime early next year, and when it does it will be welcomed with a ribbon cutting ceremony and plenty of fanfare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.