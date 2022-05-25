Local school districts got a wake-up call for increased security more than four years ago, when a gunman killed 10 people and injured 13 at Santa Fe High School.
It was the deadliest rampage at a school in Texas history — until Tuesday, when 19 children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at a Uvalde elementary school.
“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones and to the community, which is grieving,” Comal Independent School District superintendent Andrew Kim said in a letter to parents on Wednesday. “Certainly, when events like this occur, questions of school safety rise to the top of everyone’s mind.”
There’ve been at least 26 school shootings in the United States this year, according to an Education Week tracker, and 118 similar incidents since 2018, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Four years ago, survivors of the Santa Fe shooting told gripping stories of dodging bullets, hiding from the attacker and seeing classmates get shot as they pleaded with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for more armed security to keep campuses safe.
While they waited on the Texas Legislature, local districts took action. NBISD and Comal ISD officials had begun ramping up scheduled enhanced security measures months before the Santa Fe shootings and have since budgeted millions for additional improvements.
It’s difficult to prepare for the unpredictable, as most active incidents last between five and 10 minutes and can occur at any time without reason.
NBISD began sharpening its security following the 2012 elementary school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, which led to increased oversight of locked doors throughout the district.
Following the Parkland, Florida shootings, the district staged several public forums on school security and formed a security committee of parents and other officials that reviewed proposals that funded increased security in the district’s 2018 bond.
Both districts have programs that train employees in active-shooter situations and preventative measures and conducting safety audits. Comal ISD added more school resource officers with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and NBISD the same through Comal County’s Precinct 3 Constable’s Office and the New Braunfels Police Department.
As schools will begin their summer breaks this week, vigilance will be top priority at graduation ceremonies.
“For the remainder of this week, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Bulverde Police Department and Bexar County Precinct 3 (Constable’s Office) will be increasing patrols around our campuses, and we are adding three to five SROs at each of our graduations,” Kim said.
Since Santa Fe, each district hired security specialists, installed physical improvements, such as classroom panic buttons and bulletproof glass in selected campus areas, and more protocols that won’t be publicized.
“While we are taking these extra precautions for the next several days, please know that we have well-established safety and security protocols and procedures that have been in place throughout the entire school year,” Kim said.
Recent Comal ISD improvements, he said, added secure vestibules at the front entrances of campuses that deny easy access; lockdown alert systems with activation points throughout the buildings that when activated dispatch emergency services; and district-wide emergency notification systems.
Also in place are emergency operations tailored to each campus, outlining staff roles and responsibilities, response protocols and communication processes in emergency situations, and all campuses are evaluated each grading period to ensure they follow all safety measures.
Both districts have forms of electronic ID readers, exterior door alarms, security bollards, and added more interior/exterior cameras and electronic door locks.
Rebecca Villarreal, NBISD communications director, said $6.6 million from the district’s 2018 bond installed many of those measures at campuses. They included card readers, bollards at drop-off and pick-up areas; expanded installation of security cameras for all elementary schools; and installing electronic exterior door locks, ballistic glass film at campus entryways, and securing campus reception areas.
“We also installed airphones at all of the school entrances to restrict immediate access to the front office,” she said. “All visitors can be viewed on the airphone camera and spoken to remotely on the airphone before being admitted.”
In 2012, both districts began inspecting social media avenues, such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, even hired outside firms to monitor the venues that recently failed to catch posted manifestos from would-be and actual mass shooters in recent months.
Currently, both districts have spent millions for SROs and other security, and millions more through their periodic bonds for physical measures installed at campuses.
“We have invested $1.4 million in capital improvements related to safety and security thanks to the community’s support of our bond programs,” said Steve Stanford, Comal ISD assistant superintendent for communications and governmental relations. “We have also increased our operations budget by $1.3 million, mainly for growth.”
Still, only so much can be done to protect against the unthinkable.
“I share this detailed information with you because as a father, I know that incidents like the one today shake us. They also remind us to continue to be vigilant,” Kim said. “Please know that we are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students and staff, and we will continue to do so for these remaining few days just as we have all year.”
