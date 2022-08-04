As expected, the combination of higher taxable values and exceptional growth led Comal County commissioners to recommend lowering the tax rate that will fund next year’s budget.
Unexpected is the size of the reduction — 20% — which County Judge Sherman Krause proposed Thursday as the funding mechanism for his $131.1 million 2023 recommended budget.
“In general terms, the taxes stay exactly the same,” Krause said, adding that many will see little change in what they already pay the county.
Countywide taxable values went up by 31.12% this year compared to 2021, to $30.861 billion from $23.536 billion last year. In real dollars, that $7.3 billion difference will drop the county’s current tax rate of 35.3515 cents per $100 valuation to a proposed 28.4773 cents.
If the county adopts the rate, a property valued at $289,000 in 2021 and in 2022 was valued at $390,150, it will see its total county tax bill rise from $1,022 to $1,111.
The Texas Legislature in 2019 revised the state property tax formula and set a 3.5% cap on any proposed tax increases. There will be no worry of that happening because Comal will lower its tax rate by 6.8742 cents per $100, meaning commissioners won’t stage a public hearing on that rate.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget, likely before a vote to adopt it and the tax rate on Aug. 18. The same reasons that increased residential and commercial values — costs for energy and materials, inflation and growth — led to increased spending in next year’s proposed budget.
County department heads submitted $127 million in budget requests. For the third straight year the budget proposal, totaling $131,013,213, exceeded requests. The recommended total is $9,711,082 more than last year’s adopted budget of $121,302,131, and could have been more. Krause said he estimates $10 million of the county’s $53 million fund balance will be applied to the 2023 budget.
Krause said around $4.9 million will revise pay and benefits in many county positions that lag between 4% and 16% behind benefits offered by area and regional private and public entities that now have employees from Comal County’s sheriff’s office, jail, road/bridge department and district attorney’s office.
The county’s last revised salary plan gave employees immediate pay hikes of 4% effective Jan. 1, 2020, with 4% raises and step level increases every two years. Recommended are adding 36 new full-time positions for $2.598 million and non-capital/capital items totaling $6.059 million.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds and District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said they are pleased by what they see in the 2023 budget. Overall, the proposal is 9.23% more than the 2022 budget, and another 8.2% more than the $107.997 million 2021 adopted budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.