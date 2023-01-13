The deadline is approaching for Comal County residents to pay their 2022 property taxes.
Kristen Hoyt, the county tax assessor-collector, said that the tax office has had a busy start to the year.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, is the deadline for property owners to pay 2022 property taxes without penalty and interest.
“Pay online if you can,” Hoyt said. “But certainly if you want to come in, we’d love to see you and take your payment there, too.”
Partial payments are accepted.
But come Feb. 1, any unpaid balances will begin to accrue penalty and interest.
Comal County has tax office locations at 205 N. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels, 160 Oak Drive in Sattler, and 30470 Cougar Bend in Bulverde.
All locations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
Visit co.comal.tx.us/tax/ to pay online, or call (830) 221-1353 for more information.
