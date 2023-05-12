Even as the Hill Country is bracing for heavy rainfall and flash flooding this weekend, Comal County is updating its Hazard Mitigation Action Plan to prepare for natural disasters.
Jeff Kelley, Comal County emergency management coordinator, said the plan helps local governments prioritize projects.
“These events are going to happen no matter what,” Kelley said. “What this plan does is help us reduce the negative impact.”
In the annual plan review, the county team looks at the historic impact and property damage from storms, fires, drought, heat and floods.
“Then we look at what kind of projects could make the folks here in the county safer, things like low water crossings and flood sirens, generators for critical facilities and elevating roads,” Kelley said.
Flash floods are top of mind for regional emergency teams.
“All those low water crossings can be inherently dangerous if you don’t understand what’s going on,” Kelley said. “You can have rain in a watershed several miles from where you’re at, and then all of a sudden you have a wall of water coming at you.”
An explosion of new residents means the county has a daunting task to educate the local population about the dangers of flash flooding.
Comal County floods have caused an estimated $401 million in property damage since 1996, according to the hazard plan.
Notable floods include October 1998, which killed two people and injured at least 900.
During a 2010 flood, the Guadalupe River rose more than 20 feet in less than two hours, destroying homes and businesses and killing one man at a low water crossing.
Kelley points to the thousands of visitors who flock to River Road every weekend for outdoor tourism.
The county is constantly planning for how to warn and evacuate those riverside visitors and residents in case of a flood.
Flood mitigation projects that the county and other local governments want to pursue include upgrading low water crossing warning systems and adding retention dams.
Winter storms have “moved up a notch or two” on the hazard list during the last few years.
When it comes to widespread power outages from ice and freezing temperatures, Comal County is limited in how it can prepare.
But Kelley said local governments are adding more generators to public buildings that could be used as warming centers during extreme cold.
Much of the county is considered to be in the wildland urban interface, a particularly fire-prone landscape.
“The more densely populated we get and the bigger these subdivisions get, the more opportunity there is for a wildfire to do some devastating damage,” Kelley said.
Proposed mitigation strategies for wildfire include adopting building restrictions and reducing hazardous fuel.
Counties must have a completed plan to receive federal hazard mitigation funds.
“Getting yourself in a position for that money is great,” Kelley said. “But it’s the planning process — getting everybody together to talk about these impacts and the projects and our capability to address those — where I see the real value in this plan.”
The draft plan is open for public comment until May 31.
Comments may be emailed to kellej@co.comal.tx.us.
To read the plan, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/EOC.htm.
