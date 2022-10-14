The Comal County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office has mailed 2022 property tax statements to property owners of more than 108,000 parcels, Tax Assessor-Collector Kristen Hoyt announced this week.
Hoyt said payments are due upon receipt of the tax bills, and property owners have until Jan. 31 to pay taxes without penalty and interest.
The Tax Office accepts partial payments. However, any unpaid balances as of Feb. 1 will accrue penalty and interest.
The Tax Office encourages the use of numerous payment options, including the use of online payments through a new “Search and Pay” website at esearch.co.comal.tx.us.
In addition to the new website, Hoyt said the Tax Office now has reduced credit card and eCheck convenience fees.
“I am proud to announce a reduction in the credit card fees thanks to our new payment service provider,” Hoyt said.
The fees have been reduced to a flat 2.15% from 2.5% plus 30 cents. eChecks are a popular way to pay online and are now available at no charge. Comal County does not retain the convenience fees charged for each transaction.
Hoyt said taxpayers would see the reduced fees reflected when paying online and over the counter, including the added ability to pay with American Express.
Additional payment options for property taxes include:
• Online by credit card, debit card, and eCheck “Search and Pay” at esearch.co.comal.tx.us
• Drive-thru drop boxes at Bulverde (30470 Cougar Bend), Garden Ridge (9400 Municipal Parkway), New Braunfels (205 N. Seguin Ave.) and Sattler (160 Oak Drive)
• By mail at P.O. Box 659480, San Antonio, TX 78265, using the envelope provided (must be postmarked by the post office on or before Jan. 31)
• By phone by calling 866-549-1010
• In person by use of credit card, debit card, check and cash in Bulverde, New Braunfels and Sattler
• Make an appointment through the website at co.comal.tx.us/tax
Taxpayers should call the Comal County Tax Office if they have not received their tax statement by mid-November, Hoyt said.
Section 31.031 of the Texas Property Tax Code allows quarter payments for those with approved exemptions for a disabled person, disabled veteran, surviving spouse of a disabled veteran and those over 65 years of age with a qualifying homestead exemption.
Taxpayers who believe an exemption is missing from their statement or need to request an address/ownership change should contact the Comal Appraisal District at 830-625-8597.
For more information, visit the Tax Office website at www.co.comal.tx.us/tax.
The Comal Appraisal District has accepted over 30,000 protests for 2022 property values. Properties under protest will not receive a tax bill from the Tax Office until the protest has been heard.
“We are looking forward to serving Comal County taxpayers in the months ahead with the 2022 collections,” Hoyt said.
