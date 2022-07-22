Comal County health officials added one COVID-19 death this week and more than 300 new cases to its totals.
The fatality raises the county’s death toll to 562 since the virus pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
County health officials provided no details about the death.
As of Tuesday, 87,428 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas. Statewide, average new deaths stayed the same compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Comal County hospitals stood at 10 between July 15-21.
On Monday, state data indicated that 3,160 Texans were hospitalized with the coronavirus, up 508 from the week before.
The number of new cases confirmed over the seven days increased by 20 cases to stand at 375. The total number of cases reported in the county is now 33,607.
On Tuesday, state health officials reported 9,145 new cases, bringing the seven-day average to 11,956, an increase of 969 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
The percentage of fully vaccinated people older than six months in Comal County stood at 61.99%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which also contains a portion of the city of New Braunfels, that figure is 55.41%.
The fully vaccinated percentage figures include children between six months and five years old. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna for young children at least six months old.
Comal County’s daily virus data is available at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment by calling 830-221-1150. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for adults and children, visit www.vaccines.gov.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
