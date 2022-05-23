The last week saw three COVID-19 positive patients in local hospitals, while Comal County health officials reported an increase in the number of new cases compared to the week prior.

Last Monday, according to state data, there were at least 803 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, up 68 patients compared to a week ago.

COVID-19 patients occupy 1.3% of total hospital beds statewide.

Health officials reported 112 new COVID-19 cases over the seven-day collection period from May 13-19, up 16 from the week before, bringing the total number in the county to 31,097 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.

New cases have also been on the move upward statewide.

State data indicated that as of Tuesday, the seven-day average of new cases increased by 178 compared with a week prior, bringing the average to 3,108. In March and April at this time of the month, the average daily cases were 3,456 and 2,016, respectively.

The latest increase in cases can largely be attributed to two new COVID subvariants, BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, representing 61.8% and 32.4%, respectively, of all cases in Texas during the week of May 7, according to state data. Both are related to earlier subvariants of omicron but don't appear to be as virulent.

With no fatalities reported this week, the county's death toll remained at 551.

State officials reported 10 new deaths on Tuesday, unchanged from the seven-day average a week ago. According to state data, 86,723 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.

According to state data, 64.85% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate stands at 65.48%.

In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 58.31%.

Comal County has transitioned from a daily COVID report to a weekly report, but residents wanting daily virus data can find that information 24 hours a day on the public health web page at www.co.comal.tx.us.

The county's health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.

To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.

COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.

Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.

Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.

For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.