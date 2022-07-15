Comal County health officials added two COVID-19 deaths this week, raising the number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 661 and more than 300 new cases to its total.
County health officials provided no details about those deaths.
As of Tuesday, 87,300 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas. Statewide, average new deaths stayed the same compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Comal County hospitals stayed the same this week, with facilities caring for an average of nine COVID-positive patients between July 8-14.
On Monday, state data showed that 3,160 Texans were hospitalized with the coronavirus, up 508 from the week before.
The number of new cases confirmed over the seven days stayed the same from last week at 355. The total number of cases reported in the county is now 33,232.
On Tuesday, state health officials reported 11,422 new cases, bringing the seven-day average to 11,674, an increase of 969 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
The percentage of fully vaccinated people older than six months in Comal County stood at 61.91%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which also contains a portion of the city of New Braunfels, that figure is 55.33%.
The fully vaccinated percentage figures include children between six months and five years old. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna for young children at least six months old.
Comal County’s daily virus data is available at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment by calling 830-221-1150. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for adults and children, visit www.vaccines.gov.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov. The testing location that was in the city hall parking lot has now closed.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
