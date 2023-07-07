Comal County has reinstated an outdoor burn ban as high temperatures continue to worsen area drought conditions.
The burn ban for the county’s unincorporated areas went into effect on the morning of Friday, July 7.
Fire marshal Kory Klabunde said the county isn’t expected to see significant rainfall anytime soon.
Comal County uses the Keetch-Byram Drought Index to measure drought, soil moisture and potential for fires.
“We’ve been going up 10 to 24 points a day for the past couple of weeks on the KBDI,” Klabunde said.
When the KBDI reaches 400, a county is considered to be in drought.
A 500 KBDI level triggers a county burn ban.
Comal County was at 491 on the KBDI on Friday.
Klabunde estimated the drought measurements would continue to climb over the weekend.
The outdoor burn ban prohibits open flames — including campfires, bonfires and burn piles.
Barbecue pits that are off the ground with a lid to contain sparks and flames are allowed.
Violating the order is a misdemeanor and carries a maximum fine of $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.