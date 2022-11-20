The Comal County Commissioners Court on Thursday approved several state and federal grants for public safety programs and initiatives that support victims of violent crime.
A $118,000 grant from the Office of the Governor will support the county’s Violence Against Women Prosecutor.
Jennifer Tharp, Comal County’s Criminal District Attorney, said the funding is a “great opportunity for the community” and supports important programs.
“It’s been a tremendous asset to our office,” Tharp said.
The DA’s office will use the grant money for programs that inform victims of their rights to submit an impact statement and request restitution.
The office also refers victims to resources like the Crisis Center of Comal County.
The county received a $50,000 grant to support the salary of a victims assistance coordinator for women victims of violence.
A grant of $67,600 that uses federal and state money will fund a forensic server.
Lieutenant Mike Smith with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said the three new devices will “help with the downloading of digital forensic evidence.”
Comal County also received a $105,487 grant from the U.S. Justice Department to assist with incarceration costs for undocumented criminal persons.
The Sheriff’s Office could not say how many people who fit that category are currently in the county jail.
At Thursday’s meeting, the county also announced that Commissioner Jen Crownover was selected for a state leadership program.
Crownover, who represents Precinct 4, received a scholarship to participate in the Texas Association of Counties’ Leadership 254 program.
The training begins in February and will teach county officials how to “grow as leaders” in their communities.
