Thanks to recent rainfall, Comal County temporarily lifted the outdoor burn ban for the county’s unincorporated areas on Tuesday.
The ban was lifted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, and that decision will be in effect until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.
The County Fire Marshal will then reevaluate the burn ban.
All of Comal County remains in exceptional drought.
The burn ban had been in effect since this summer.
At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners also renewed an agreement with the City of Bulverde to provide animal control services within the city limits.
Bulverde will pay Comal County $27,500 for this year’s services.
As part of the agreement, Comal County animal control officers will investigate citizen complaints and animal bite reports, enforce local animal laws and impound stray animals.
Bulverde will reimburse the county for any shelter costs or vaccination fees as part of this agreement.
The county is not required to buy more equipment or hire more people for the animal control program in Bulverde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.