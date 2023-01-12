Officers in Comal County will now have 30 bullet-resistant shields available for school safety emergencies.
The Comal County Commissioners Court approved federal and state grant funding of more than $206,000 for the ballistic shields.
The shields from a national vendor will be assigned to 17 peace officers contracted by Comal Independent School District and 13 patrol supervisors, according to Comal County documents.
The equipment has “rifle-resistant protection with a wide rectangular-shaped ballistic viewport for viewing capabilities.”
Texas is still reeling from the Uvalde shooting that left 19 schoolchildren and two teachers dead.
Gov. Greg Abbott and the legislature directed $50 million to ballistic shield grants in the wake of that tragedy.
“These new funds will give law enforcement officers expanded access to training for active shooter scenarios, as well as critical protective equipment,” Abbott said.
Texas requires organizations that receive the equipment to have training and to adopt an active-shooter policy.
The policy must include “protocols for assessing an active threat or violent encounter and immediately responding in order to stop the killing, stop the dying, and provide rapid casualty evacuation.”
Agencies must also adopt procedures for notifying other first responders and the community of the threat.
Comal County is the second area agency to buy ballistic shields for officers.
The New Braunfels Police Department in December announced it would buy $100,000 worth of shields for NBISD school resource officers and city patrol officers.
The Comal County Commissioners Court also approved the transfer of federal relief fund interest earnings to help buy three law enforcement trucks.
CCSO had ordered the vehicles in fall of 2021.
But the manufacturer later canceled that order, and the dealership substituted them for 2023 trucks.
The upgrade cost about $8,000 per truck.
Comal County will welcome neighboring Kendall County into its Adult Sexual Assault Response Team program.
District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said that Comal County has had the program since 2004.
“In time, I envision (Kendall County) having their own sexual assault response team,” she said.
The SART program is designed to bring county leaders together to “enhance health and judicial outcomes for sexual assault survivors who are adults.”
The team includes lawyers overseeing the assault cases, sheriffs and police chiefs, nurses, forensic examiners and behavioral health professionals.
