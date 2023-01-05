Comal County elected officials took the oath of office on New Year’s Day.
Most of the 15 officials have already served several terms in office.
But for two officials, this week marks the first in their new county government positions.
Tracie Wright-Reneau, a family law attorney, was sworn in as a District Judge.
Wright-Reneau was elected to fill the 207th Judicial District Judge seat vacated by Jack Robison, who retired after 28 years and seven terms in office.
In Judge Wright-Reneau’s first day in court on Tuesday, she oversaw a packed docket of DUI and drug possession cases.
Ashley R. Evans was sworn in as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4.
Comal County voters elected Evans to the seat after Jennifer Saunders retired and declined to seek a sixth term in office.
Also re-elected to their positions and sworn in on Sunday were:
• District Attorney Jennifer Tharp
• District Judge Stephanie Bascon
• District Judge Gary L. Steel
• District Clerk Heather Keller
• County Judge Sherman Krause
• County Commissioner Scott Haag
• County Commissioner Jen Crownover
• County Treasurer Renee Couch
• County Clerk Bobbie Koepp
• County Court-at-Law Judge Randal Gray
• Justice of the Peace Tom Clark
• Justice of the Peace James Walker
• Justice of the Peace Michael Rust
