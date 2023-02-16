The Comal County Commissioners Court and the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday honored Deputy Gilbert Bustos, who is retiring after 23 years.
“It’s been quite an adventure,” Bustos said.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds described Bustos as a “quiet giant.”
He applauded the deputy’s work to develop the office’s mobile crisis outreach team.
“There are a few times in life when the right person at the right time comes along,” Reynolds said of Bustos’s “instrumental role” in creating the initiative.
The outreach team responds to incidents involving mental illness or drugs and alcohol.
Bustos has worked with local mental health providers to give help to people in crisis.
Commissioners also approved a contract for the county to provide additional law enforcement to parks around Canyon Lake this year.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will pay Comal County $65,000 for the contract, which runs from March 10 through Sept. 30.
Comal County anticipates that the agency will have the most patrol hours at Canyon Lake in the month of July.
Commissioners also approved a proclamation commending local residents Bill and Bonnie Leitch for their work to secure a Texas Historic Landmark recognition for the Albert and Marie Kopplin House on Hill Ave. in New Braunfels.
The home was built in 1989 near the top of Sophienburg Hill.
The Kopplin’s grandchildren, who lived in a rural county residence, stayed in the New Braunfels home there with their grandparents while they received an education in town.
