The Mammen Family Public Library in Bulverde and the Tye Preston Memorial Library in Canyon Lake have received state grants for community programs and projects.
The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) awarded statewide library grants to 24 Texas libraries, totaling $1,133,135.
The TSLAC preserves the archival record of Texas, meets the reading needs of Texans with disabilities, assists public agencies with maintaining their records and enhances the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries.
It works to provide Texans with access to the information needed to be informed, productive citizens.
The commission awards funding through several library grant programs. These programs focus on special library projects, technology, interlibrary resource collaboration, digitization efforts and others, according to a media release. The majority of the local award funding comes from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) in Washington D.C.
Starting this fall, the grant funding for these 24 Texas libraries will support the beginning or continuation of community projects and programs such as technology development, bookmobile and courier services, career support, tech literacy tools and others, according to the media release.
“On behalf of the commission, I am very excited to see the agency support these critical projects,” said TSLAC Chair Martha Wong. “With funding from IMLS and support from TSLAC, Texas libraries continue to demonstrate how essential they are in providing transformational programs to the citizens whom we serve.”
The recipient institutions include Allen Public Library, Benbrook Public Library, Castroville Public Library, Celina Public Library, Corpus Christi Public Libraries, Dallas Public Library, Dickinson Public Library, Ector County Library, Ennis Public Library, Fort Worth Public Library, Grapevine Public Library, Judy B McDonald Public Library, Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library, Mammen Family Public Library, Midland County Public Libraries, Partners Library Action Network, Patrick Heath Public Library, Roanoke Public Library, Southern Methodist University, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, The University of North Texas, Tom Green County Library System, Tye Preston Memorial Library and Victoria Public Library.
“The agency applauds the important and innovative work of Texas libraries, and we are glad to partner with public libraries and institutions of higher education throughout the state as they serve the unique needs of their communities,” said TSLAC Director and Librarian Gloria Meraz. “These funds allow Texas libraries to respond to critical local needs with outstanding programs, services, educational support and technology services.”
The funding supports projects that represent innovative services and programs designed to enhance libraries’ abilities to meet the informational, educational and economic goals of their communities, according to the media release. The grant period began July 1 of this year and will end on June 30, 2024. More information can be found at www.tsl.texas.gov/grants.
