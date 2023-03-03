Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-District 73, wants to ban college campuses from serving as election polling places.
The proposal, while in its infancy in the Texas Legislature, has sparked fierce debate about voting access and how to make students safer.
The first-term lawmaker from Dripping Springs told the Herald-Zeitung that she introduced the proposal after hearing from parents who are concerned about school safety.
“I don’t think it’s so smart that we’re inviting people onto our campuses who would not otherwise be there,” Isaac said.
House Bill 2390 would ban county commissioners courts from designating polling places at public colleges or universities.
The representative for Comal County and part of Hays County is drafting another bill that would remove polling locations from K-12 campuses.
Isaac said that as a mother of a high schooler and college student, she takes issue with a potentially heated environment of polling locations on campus, especially during extended early voting periods.
“I’ve actually seen people get into arguments and almost fistfights,” she said. “A volunteer of mine got a hat knocked off of his head, and police officers were called — that was on a campus.”
But some groups are pushing back on Isaac’s legislative approach to school safety.
Alex Birnel, advocacy director with MOVE Texas, said he believes the bill is attempting to undermine the youth vote by further complicating voting laws.
The organization was founded in 2013 at UTSA, and now does civic engagement work with Texans ages 18 to 35.
“The earlier somebody votes in life, the more they are likely to be a lifetime voter,” Birnel said. “When you look at polling sites like campuses — oftentimes the first place a new voter will vote — undercutting that access also undercuts a lifelong habit and the generational power of that demographic.”
MOVE Texas said that approving Isaac’s proposal would exacerbate the problem of long voting lines.
Birnel said that campus voting sites are valuable in helping students cast a ballot despite a busy class schedule.
Isaac noted that many students already venture off campus for groceries or other errands. Some colleges or groups will bus students to voting sites.
“I have the utmost confidence that our young Texans are capable of finding a polling location,” she said.
HB2390, which Isaac dubbed the Texas Campus Protection Bill, has yet to be read in the House or referred to a committee.
Isaac isn’t the only local lawmaker making waves with bills about elections and school safety.
Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, has also filed a bill that would restrict on-campus elections.
The New Braunfels Republican filed Senate Bill 961 on Feb. 13, and it was referred to the State Affairs Committee on Friday.
The bill would give school district boards the authority to adopt a policy which would exclude district buildings from serving as polling places.
The decision would be left up to individual districts.
Under Campbell’s bill, if a school campus is selected as a polling place, the school district must designate the day the site will be in use as a staff development day.
Birnel said he sees the proposals as preventing genuine discussions about school safety and voter turnout.
“Yes, violence is a problem in society, and yes, voter suppression is a problem,” he said. “They’re converging in these bills, which won’t solve either problem.”
Still, Isaac is preparing to add more bills to her campus safety package.
One would expand the school marshal program to allow retired military or law enforcement to volunteer — a proposal Campbell has mirrored in the Senate.
