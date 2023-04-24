The Texas Legislature is busy crafting a state budget and debating spending priorities, and Comal County lawmakers are working to ensure their bills are heard before the session ends.
A long-debated bill posed by Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, has moved to the state House of Representatives.
The New Braunfels Republican authored Senate Bill 14, which would ban minors from receiving several types of “gender-affirming care.”
The proposal would prohibit puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors.
Gender reassignment surgery for minors would also be banned under the bill.
“Our children need counseling and love, not blades and drugs,” Campbell said.
Lawmakers had considered adding a provision that would have enabled patients currently taking hormones and puberty blockers to continue doing so if the bill became law.
But the Senate reversed course, and the bill passed along party lines without that exception.
SB 14 was recently approved by the House’s Public Health committee.
Campbell’s education-related bills are also gaining traction in the legislature.
Senate Bill 164 would require public schools to display the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and two Federalist Papers essays if they are donated to the school.
The bill would also create an elective class focused on the founding principles of U.S. government.
Meanwhile, a school marshal bill sponsored by Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-District 73, is set for a public hearing in the House this week.
The Dripping Springs Republican authored House Bill 4470, which would expand the eligibility for school marshals to include veterans and retired peace officers.
Isaac has also sponsored several bills related to firearm regulations.
House Bill 3138 is a “reciprocity bill” that would recognize a license to carry a handgun issued by another state that recognizes Texans’ licenses to carry.
The bill appears to align with recent permitless gun carry laws in Texas.
Isaac has advocated for property tax relief in the House budget discussions.
The first-time state lawmaker’s proposals to exclude public schools and universities as election polling places have both been referred to the House elections committee.
