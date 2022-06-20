After dozens of court actions in two counties covering more than two decades, the trial of a McQueeney man charged with assaulting a young girl begins in earnest on Tuesday.
A jury was selected and opening arguments began Monday in the trial of Ruben Villarreal Escobedo, 67, charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual assault of a child between 2002 and 2005.
The trial in Judge Dib Waldrip’s 433rd District Court will weigh those charges, contained in a 15-count indictment handed up by a Comal County grand jury on February 14, 2018. It alleges the assaults occurred against a child under the age of 14 between Oct. 7, 2002 and Oct. 7, 2005.
In 2014, a Guadalupe County grand jury indicted Escobedo on 23 similar charges, including second-degree indecency with a child-sexual contact. Court records indicate in 2017, Escobedo pled guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and received eight years adjudicated probation and 200 hours of community service. Guadalupe County records indicate Escobedo still owed nearly $12,100 in court costs as of Monday. It is unclear if his latest trial might include testimony from the same child in the Guadalupe County indictments, a female now in her early 30s.
Comal County Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary is representing the state; Alex Scharff is defending Escobedo, who has been free on $165,000 bond since his release from Comal County Jail on March 12, 2018. Testimony in the guilt or innocence phase of the trial could last through at least Wednesday. Convictions on first-degree felony charges carry between 5 to 99 years to life in prison and fines up to $20,000; convictions on second-degree felonies carry between 2 and 20 years imprisonment and fines up to $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.