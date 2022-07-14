Nearly 24 hours after convicting him on child sex abuse charges, the same Comal County jury sentenced Richard Charles Schmidt to life in prison.
Schmidt, 45, was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Judge Stephanie Bascon’s 466th District Court on Wednesday for fondling and touching two 13-year-old girls — a family member during a July 2015 tubing trip on the Comal River, and his daughter’s friend while inside his home in December 2016.
The continuous abuse conviction absorbed two other felony charges in Schmidt’s 2017 indictment, first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child and second-degree indecency with a child involving sexual contact.
Jurors deliberated four hours on Wednesday before reaching the guilty verdict on the most serious of all three — the continuous abuse charge that carries an automatic 25-year prison term. Due to a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery in Harris County in 1997, jurors could enhance Schmidt’s sentence by calling for up to 99 years or life in prison.
After hearing testimony from Schmidt’s ex-wife and co-worker who alleged he exposed himself to her while in the workplace — a charge still pending in Harris County — the jury opted to assess the maximum sentence.
“Today’s 30-minute verdict of life is yet another clear message from Comal County citizens,” District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said. “Monsters who prey upon children for their sexual gratification will be sent to prison for the rest of their lives, ensuring they cannot hurt another child.”
Both girls, 13 years old at the time, testified during Schmidt’s four-day trial. The first girl testified that on the July 11, 2015 tubing trip Schmidt’s fondled her privates as he fell into the Comal River.
The second girl, a friend of his daughter, testified Schmidt fondled her breasts and privates as they were watching a movie during a sleepover the night of Dec. 9, 2016.
Schmidt maintained both involved accidental contact. His daughter, now 17 and son, now 14, testified they couldn’t recall interviews with forensic investigators six years ago, in which they said their father had touched both girls, but not near their private areas.
“Richard Schmidt was tried for violating two children, one of which was here for vacation to enjoy our beautiful Comal River,” Tharp added. “This is not and will not be tolerated. “Furthermore, the jury heard that prior to this case, Mr. Schmidt had a violent and dangerous past — of being sent to prison for seven years in Harris County for aggravated robbery and then given probation in Houston for the theft of $20,000 or more that he committed after being sent to prison.”
Thursday’s testimony started with Schmidt’s former wife from 2003 which resulted in three children. They mutually agreed to dissolve the union in 2015.
New Braunfels Police Department detective Trey Wahrmund testified on Schmidt’s felony theft charge, which ended with him stating to Houston-based defense attorney Ashley Burleson that Schmidt completed 2 years deferred adjudication and was released from that charge 2007.
The second witness, who drove from Houston, said that Schmidt had exposed his penis to her inside the workplace — leading to charges that are still pending.
“No matter if you’re a 13-year-old or an adult woman,” Assistant District Attorney Lauren Cole said, “If you have a vagina, he’s going to try and touch it.”
Burleson said there is a good foundation for a cause to be filed by an appellate attorney.
“While we respect the jury’s verdict, we still feel he’s not guilty,” Burleson said before the sentence came in Thursday morning. “It’s impossible for one person to sexually assault another person while both are in (one-man) tubes presented as evidence from the river trip. He was on the side of the other complaining victim, on the floor in front of the couch (and the victim).”
Cole thanked jurors for finding him guilty on Wednesday, reminded them again of the severity of Schmidt’s crimes on the local doorstep, and asked them to send a second message “that you’re not going to touch our kids — not in Comal County.”
Jurors heeded the message once again.
“I am extremely proud of and grateful for my staff who worked on this case,” Tharp said, crediting ADAs Cole and Daniel Floyd, Victim’s Assistance Coordinator Elva Brenner, DA Office investigators Martin Bautista and Mark Mault, and Wahrmund and the NBPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.