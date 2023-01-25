District Court Judge Stephanie Bascon on Wednesday denied probation for a man who is in prison for online solicitation of a minor and sexual conduct.
Abelardo Campos III, 35, was arrested in 2019 and booked into the Comal County Jail.
Police and prosecutors alleged that Campos sent explicit photographs of himself to someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.
He also drove more than an hour to have sex with the girl.
An undercover officer intercepted the communications, and Campos was arrested.
He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced in Aug. 2022 to three 10-year prison sentences, to be served concurrently.
Campos was also ordered to complete sex offender treatment.
But his attorney recently made a motion for “shock probation.”
Shock probation involves a defendant serving a shortened jail or prison sentence until they are released on probation.
The technique is designed to use a short jail stint to “shock” the person into obeying the law, without the need for their original jail sentence.
Comal County District Attorney Jennifer Tharp told the judge that she opposed that request.
Judge Bascon denied the motion for shock probation on Wednesday at the courthouse in New Braunfels following testimony from chief civil prosecutor Jessica Frazier.
Frazier said that granting probation after less than six months in prison would “send the wrong message” to the community about the seriousness of Campos’ crimes.
“What we have is someone who is a predator, who preys on children,” she said. “He doesn’t care — he even said, ‘I don’t mind that you’re 14 years old.’ He is a safety risk to our community.”
Prosecutors had originally asked for a 14-year prison sentence.
