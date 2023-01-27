The Comal County Jail earned high marks from state officials during a surprise annual facility inspection this week.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds said that employees from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards arrived on Wednesday morning, along with two staff members of state legislative budget committees.
“We are above standards in many of the things we do at our jail,” Reynolds said. “For fire safety prevention, we do monthly fire training, and the state only requires quarterly.”
The inspectors also said the county jail “was the cleanest and safest facility they had seen.”
“They were very impressed with the corrections staff, and could tell they took great pride in their work,” Reynolds said. “... I’ve never seen a jail inspection that happened in just one day.”
The state inspectors requested that the jail employees be more consistent in logging when inmates return from recreation time.
Comal County often houses inmates from neighboring Hays County and other regions whose facilities are full.
The inspectors requested that Comal County do mental health screening for all inmates who are transferred into the local jail from Hays County.
“The Hays County inmates did not have good things to say about our facility because, well, it’s jail,” Reynolds said.
