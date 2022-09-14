To an outsider it appears the house being built on 2662 Second St. is nothing more than a couple of wooden panels on a concrete slab — but it’s so much more.
In the eyes of someone who can’t afford a house, and struggles to maintain living costs, it’s everything.
Standing near the framework of what will become her future home, Comal County Habitat for Humanity program recipient Candice Chapman could hardly believe the sight.
“This is a blessing because I never thought that I would get this far in the program and now that I have it’s just kind of like God is putting everything in place for me … and now it’s a dream come true,” Chapman said.
Chapman’s is one of the latest homes being built by volunteers of Comal County Habitat for Humanity — an organization supporting low income families with affordable housing.
This is no ordinary build. This home has a neighbor — a very close neighbor.
On the other side of Chapman’s wall is another family home for Jade Sample, her husband Luke, and their son, who lives with cystic fibrosis.
Both families will be living in the organization’s first attached home.
With her son’s health issues affecting his lungs, Sample knew the constant upkeep, especially keeping harmful particles out of their trailer, wouldn’t do, and applied for the program.
With the new home, Sample, who is a stay-at-home-mom, and her husband can provide a safe environment for their son, and cut down on potential exposure to illness-irritating substances.
“This will just be less of me having to stress on cleaning as much as I do, especially because certain chemicals are not good for him,” said Sample, who will occupy the Katy Street address on the opposite side.
Chapman, a single mother of two boys, is living in a rent-controlled apartment in an unsafe area, and is in constant need of repairs.
A pipe burst during the winter storm, and the family lived almost a year with an exposed wall, covered with a tarp, which consistently brought in dirt and mold.
“I almost didn’t even turn in my application, like, this is my second time applying for this, and the first time I was turned down,” Chapman said. “I had some other things come up and I was just at a place where I was just kind of beat down, and I’m like, you know what, maybe it’s not my time.”
After applying again, Chapman was approved.
The mothers and sons gravitated toward one another after finding out they were going to be neighbors.
Since then they’ve worked together to complete the program requirements, such as home ownership classes and service hours, which also has them working on their future home.
They are looking forward to moving in, using their bond to help out when needed and hopefully start a garden.
“You never think that in this day and age, that people are actually going to go out of their way to help other people,” Sample said. “It’s just like, wow, people actually still do care about people, they want to see people get up ahead, and they’re not trying to beat them at this and that.”
That’s exactly what Comal County Habitat for Humanity is all about, according to DeeDee Wier, the organization’s communications manager.
“We are advocates in our community with Comal County and New Braunfels, and affordable housing,” Wier said. “We partner with families to provide safe, decent, affordable homes. This is a hand up, not a handout.”
According to the New Braunfels Workforce Housing Advisory Committee, 35% of households have trouble affording the cost of living, with 30% of income devoted to housing.
In 2019 it was estimated that the average minimum wage worker in Comal County would have to work 91 hours a week to afford basic housing set at $1,015 a month.
The organization assists with affordable housing that families pay $300 to $700 a month for.
A lot is made possible by the generosity of community volunteers and donations.
Each build offers families, friends, organizations and businesses an opportunity to support builds by purchasing a stud, or support beam, through the habitat’s Stud-A-Thon program.
Studs purchased or hosted by businesses are decorated with words of wishes, or blessings, and carry unique designs.
In the foundation of Chapman’s and Sample’s home are studs painted with designs like footprints, patriotic flags, butterflies and flowers.
While buried within the walls of the home, each one is special and holds meaning, said Crystal Moore, executive director for Comal County Habitat for Humanity.
“Every stud, every home that has a stud in it is a quilt of everybody’s stories coming together, which is what community is — all of our stories coming together to make a beautiful (home),” Moore said.
When the vision finally comes to life, these deserving families will be building their lives in a home they can call their own.
