The Comal County Fair and Rodeo is coming to New Braunfels from Sept. 21-25 with family fun activities for everyone, which includes carnival rides, a parade, bull riding and a tractor sled pull.
Even though the fair starts on Wednesday, Sept. 21, free admission is offered to the Barbecue Cook Off, which is the kickoff to the 129-year-old fair on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Fair Queen Contest will be held at the Arts and Crafts building on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. with a $5 admission fee to see who will be crowned this year’s winner.
Comal County Fair Association President Warren Montague said the Fair Queen Contest is similar to other beauty contests.
“The fair queens meet on Sunday, and are judged on their appearance on stage and the ability to answer questions under pressure,” Montague said. “It’s strictly how they interact with other members, with judges and how well they answer questions and perform on the stage.”
Outside of looking elegant, Montague said the rodeo queen has a more hands-on technique to win the competition.
“Along with the dress competition, they also have to be able to ride a horse and show their horsemanship,” Montague said.
People who attend the rodeo will be able to watch bull riding, mutton bustin’, bareback riding, calf roping, saddle bronco riding and team roping.
Montague, who was born and raised around the fair his whole life, said the rodeo is all about heritage.
“This has been going for over 120 years, and we have our rodeo, dancing underneath the stars, livestocks and the largest parade,” Montague said.
The biggest county fair in Central Texas will be held at 701 E. Common St. in New Braunfels, and parking is $10 on the fair grounds. However, parking is free at Schlitterbahn with a free shuttle ride.
Admission to the grounds is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-11 and free for children 6 years old and younger, but there are also special rates on certain days.
On Sept. 21 and 25, admission to the fair is free for everyone. On Sept. 22, admission is free for everyone until 4 p.m., and on Sept. 23, school age students are admitted for free until 6 p.m. Then on Sept. 24, active duty military members who bring proof can get into the grounds for just $5.
Admission to attend the rodeo is $20 per person and $25 for reserved seating.
For more information about the fair, visit comalcountyfair.org call or 830-625-1505.
