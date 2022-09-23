Cougars, Warriors, Wolves, Hawks, Rangers and Unicorns — this year’s Comal County Fair and Rodeo parade attracted the prideful parents of members of school marching bands and ROTCs, as well as spirited squads and energetic dancers, to Main Plaza Friday morning.
While the annual parade ushered in local businesses, organizations, and everything in between, it was the school spirit roused by each of the county’s high schools that brought spectators to their feet.
The parade welcomed teams representing the county’s middle, high and private schools while honoring Little League hitters and giving a shout out to homeschool pioneers.
Chad and Lovell Gatherer set up their seats across from the Comal County Courthouse for a chance to see their son march as part of Pieper High School’s ROTC.
“It’s a proud moment,” Lovell Gatherer said.
Pieper High School’s ROTC led the charge for the high school followed by a dazzling display of purple and gold. Pom-poms were raised high as the drumline led the band in a chorus of ‘na-na-na-na’ that accompanied “Land of 1000 Dances” by Wilson Pickett for the crowd.
The Gatherers weren’t the only parents who scoped out a good vantage point to see their kid march in the parade.
Tiffany Juarez placed herself front and center to support her daughter, who appeared in the parade with the rest of the dance team from Danville Middle School.
“I think it’s special just because the kids get off school for it, so it makes it like a community and everyone comes out — everyone can because you’re off of school,” Juarez said. “Being local and being right in your backyard … seeing people that you know in the parade and around the spectators is pretty cool.”
Don and Brenda Reynolds were proud parents to a trumpet player from Danville Middle School, who joined the marching band from Davenport High School.
As the first band to make an appearance at the parade, Davenport High School kicked off festivities in a sea of maroon-colored glory and proudly showed off the power of the pack.
Parade goers were treated to the school’s color guard spinning and twirling to the school’s fight song in true Wolves fashion.
“Everyone just comes together to celebrate the community,” Brenda Reynolds said.
Midway through the hours-long parade, the crowd got their first taste of Unicorn blue when the Mighty Unicorn Band rounded the corner and greeted everyone with a hardy dose of school spirit by performing the New Braunfels High School fight song.
Jennifer Morris, a proud mother of a daughter in the high school’s color guard, jumped to her feet with those she brought with her and cheered.
As a former member of the Canyon High School color guard, Morris was always in the parade but now she’s watching from the sidelines just as her parents did.
“I was so used to always being in (the parade),” Morris said. “It’s a totally different perspective to watch it versus being in it — maybe a little more relaxed, not as sweaty.”
While Morris has since traded in red for blue, the parade still brings back decades worth of memories for the Cougar alum.
Morris has been attending the parade in one way or another for 36 years and has watched as it has grown and expanded.
The Unicorn mom still remembers the tractors and the floats, but the size of the crowd has grown and the parade has expanded the range of float designs since she was a kid.
Morris also recalls the people who would come from surrounding cities to fill gaps in the small crowd — something that isn’t necessary today — but for Morris, the parade is one of those New Braunfels traditions that hasn’t outgrown its small town charm.
“What kind of town can you live in where it’s big, but it’s small?” Morris said. “Sometimes I’ll get like, ‘I miss my small town,’ but then I’ll come to something like this and there still are small little glimpses sometimes … For a day I can pretend this is a small town still.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.