Between last year’s county fair and now, locals of all ages have baked, crafted and painted their way to one of Texas’ oldest county fairs — the Comal County Fair.
Lines began forming early Wednesday to make sure their laborious exhibit entries would be judged and showcased.
An hour after the fairgrounds open to the public, exhibit halls close their doors and judging begins.
It isn’t always about winning — it’s also taking pride in something and seeing it displayed.
“The looks on the children’s faces when they come, they just look up at you, and they’re just so proud of what they did,” said Ann Keeler, a senior fair director. “Even though maybe they didn’t get a trophy, just seeing that ribbon on their float and seeing it on display, it means the world to them.”
Keeler helped man the shoebox float table, watching as kindergarteners brought in colorful and creative entries built for the occasion.
Each box was decorated in a unique theme — some representing agriculture while others spent time collecting trash to turn into a work of art.
Creativity extended to the arts and crafts exhibit hall, where framed paintings and photographs are displayed.
The works are judged by art medium and age division, and the exhibit is expected to hold 250 paintings and photographs.
While adults submit, the exhibit tends to attract more kid entries, and those are some of the chairman of the arts and photography exhibit’s favorite pieces.
“A lot of (kids) bring their entries themselves, and they get to introduce themselves, so they get to tell us that they drew that or they took that picture,” Jennifer Thompson said. “To see (the kids’) faces when they see their ribbon or their trophy — it just makes it all (the more special).”
Occupying the same building is the woodworking and crafting exhibit where attendees can view handmade decor items, ceramics, woodworkings, or even LEGO masterpieces.
“It all just comes together like a tapestry,” said Shawn Wimberly, the fair’s handcrafts and woodworking co-chair.
Like Thompson, Wimberly loves to see what the kids come up with each year.
Kids play a crucial role in the family-friendly event, which has been around since 1894.
Everything from the baby barnyard to the antiques exhibit celebrates history and Texas agriculture with the intention of passing down knowledge.
While the rodeo allows attendees to see agriculture in action, the baby barnyard draws hundreds of kids throughout the fair to interact with livestock and learn more about it.
“It’s bringing forth things from farm life and from everybody else’s life around that kids don’t normally get to see,” said Dennis Williams, one of the fair’s directors.
In the baby barnyard kids can get up close and personal with animals such as lambs, calves and pigs, and also ask questions.
“It’s a wealth of knowledge that we’re trying to bring to the kids,” Williams said.
One of the livestock halls’ highlights is live cow milking on Thursday and Friday.
Education continues into the wildlife exhibit where mounts of livestock and exotic animals are displayed and judged.
“People want to know what kind of animals (they are), so there’s kind of an educational aspect to it,” said Darrel Schacht, a director for the county fair association.
As the largest wildlife exhibit of any county fair in Texas, the exhibit is expected to host over 150 mounts.
The county fair also brings a sense of nostalgia when attendees visit the antiques exhibit, which is stocked with old toys, military uniforms and housewares, said antiques chairperson Avia Dowden.
“I hope they get memories upon memories, and we hear that every year when the fair opens and people start filing in,” Dowden said. “People come in and are like, ‘Oh, look, I won a ribbon for grandma’s sugar bowl,’ or, ‘Oh, that was my great uncle’s uniform’ … It’s a thing of pride and it’s a thing of belonging to the community.”
Exhibit halls open to the public 1 p.m. Thursday, allowing attendees to view the entries, and can be accessed until Monday, Sept. 26 at noon.
The Comal County Fair and Rodeo kicked off Wednesday, Sept. 21 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 25. To view the county fair schedule visit https://www.comalcountyfair.org/.
