After months of anticipation, the Comal County Fair and Rodeo gates opened to the public — unlocking a world of boundless carnival rides, fried food and animal encounters.
Wednesday night’s kickoff wrangled in a small crowd, excited to check out everything this year’s fair had to offer, and it only grew larger as the night progressed.
“This is more people than I’ve ever seen at five o’clock,” said Jill Bennett, president elect of the fair association.
Early fair visitors, children in tow, were first to visit with chicks, lambs and calves in the baby barnyard, and play in the dirt while learning gardening in the kids zone courtesy of Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.
“If we are going to have the little ones come out here, why not educate them at the same time?” said Jason Mangold, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension county agent. “It’s kind of a win-win situation — we get to educate kids … and then the parents also get to come out and know their (children) are getting an education … and it’s not all fun and games.”
This is the second year the organization that does livestock, environmental and health outreach and education across Texas has been a part of the county fair.
Next year AgriLife extension is hoping to bring water conservation to the fair, educating kids on harvesting and the water cycle — both important during a drought, Mangold said.
As one of the event’s biggest draws, the kids zone is something the fair president elect is constantly trying to improve and expand upon.
“Our mission statement has to do with promoting and preserving agriculture through agricultural endeavors with all different kinds of groups in the community,” Bennett said. “There’s still a heavy agriculture base around here and I wanted kids zone to represent that.”
Kids zone started with large troughs filled with corn for kids to play in, roping dummies and the baby barnyard. It has expanded to include more interactive educational opportunities through AgriLife, live cow milking and more animals in the barnyard.
Fairgoers were welcomed onto the grounds with vendors selling western-themed goods, and the food court opened with a variety of typical fare like corn on the cob and turkey legs, along with some German favorites served by local organizations.
Over at the corral, festivities commenced with Kinder Tanzen followed by a Night in Old New Braunfels, which included music from a live DJ, and an introduction of the former fair court and ushering in the court accompanied by the grand march.
The exhibit halls housing arts and crafts and food contest entries were closed to the public as judging got underway.
In the home and heritage hall, returning judge M. Windham was itching to join his fellow judges in sampling over 20 beers to decide whose reigned supreme — a burdensome task for any judge.
“We’re gonna just open it up to whatever beers come across in front of us,” Windham said. “Some of them are really good and some of them are okay and some of them are ‘eh,’ and sometimes you’re surprised. We don’t really focus much on any one particular style — we just let the beer do its thing, and may the best beer win.”
Exhibit halls open to the public at 1 p.m. Thursday and continues through Monday, Sept. 26.
By the time the sun set over the fairgrounds, the bright lights from the carnival beckoned attendees and lit up the grounds.
While traversing the midway, guests can fly high on carnival rides like the Ferris wheel, ride the roller coaster and enjoy the fun houses — or try their hand winning prizes at carnival games.
To participate in some activities, and take part in food and shopping with the fair’s vendors, attendees should bring plenty of cash, as some places are cash only.
The fun continues through the week with the opening of the PRCA Rodeo Thursday through Saturday in the evenings, entertainment in the corral, livestock shows on Friday and the tractor pull on Saturday.
For a full schedule of fair events visit https://www.comalcountyfair.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.