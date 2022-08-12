Kevin Webb usually has few words while speaking to audiences, and the few he spoke Thursday resonated loudly with Comal County employees.
Webb, the third-term Precinct 3 county commissioner, won unanimous approval for his proposal that increases employee pay and benefits by 8% for the rest of 2022 and all of 2023.
The wage increase, which does not apply to elected officials, goes into effect Sept. 3.
“We can’t hire people at the wages we’re offering,” Webb said. “During the budget process we heard about the delays — by justice, sheriff’s office, courts and more — from not having (enough) employees to get the county’s work done.
“Something had to be done — because if we didn’t, we would be unable to meet the needs of our residents.”
It was a simple fix — apply the unspent funds previously budgeted for the nearly one-sixth of the workforce that this year either retired or left the county for better pay and benefits elsewhere.
Of 822 budgeted positions in the county’s 2022 budget, it now counts only 697.
“For 2022, we’ll end up with about $5 million in salary savings from positions we couldn’t fill,” Webb said. “The proposal is to put those savings into current employee salaries.”
While presenting his recommended $131.1 million 2023 budget, County Judge Sherman Krause estimated county pay lagged substantially below offerings for similar positions in the public and private sectors — with skilled and professional positions 15% to 20% behind competitors in the San Antonio-Austin market.
More than 100 experienced county employees packed up for greener pastures, so to speak, and it freed up $5 million unspent in this year’s $121.6 million budget. Around $1.4 million will immediately improve pay and benefits Sept. 3 through Dec. 31, 2022, with the rest continuing the increases and adding steps to the county pay scale through the end of 2023.
“By statute we can’t change pay scales for officials in the middle of the (budget) year, but the money we’re saving this year can retain our current employees and keep others from leaving.” Webb said.
A 2018 study found 70% of those who worked in New Braunfels lived outside of the city. The county has tried to meet growth by adding positions, and it annually provided 3% cost-of-living increases prior to COVID-19. However, Thursday’s approval was only its third major revision of employees pay and benefits since 1997. The last was a 4% hike that went into effect in 2020.
Several dozen county employees applauded after Thursday’s vote, and several department heads conveyed their thanks. The CCSO and jail have more than 70 open positions, the road and bridge department has 24 and the criminal district attorney’s office has 10 openings that have gone unfilled for months.
“We’re already seeing the merit of the wage increase, as several employees applying for work elsewhere have now withdrawn those applications,” Sheriff Mark Reynolds said.
“Looking at some of our employees — and some have been here for 20+ years, they could go work for a local food chain and make more money, said Cheryl Fraser, teary-eyed while recalling their work for the public health office during the worst of the pandemic. “From my heart, I want to thank (commissioners) all for all of your hard work.”
Next Thursday, commissioners will consider approving Krause’s 2023 recommended budget, and funding it with a proposed combined tax rate that’s nearly 7 cents under the current rate.
The county projects the $7.3 billion increase in 2022 taxable values will raise $2.230 million more in overall property taxes and add $4.255 million in new tax revenue. The combination will drop the combined tax rate from 35.3515 cents per $100 property valuation to 28.4715 cents per $100 – just under the 28.4773 cents proposed as the 2023 no-new-revenue tax rate.
The state property tax formula sets a 3.5% cap on proposed tax increases. Comal County’s tax rate decrease of 6.88 cents per $100, or 19.46%, won’t require a mandatory public hearing next Thursday, when commissioners will hear from the public on the budget before approving it and perhaps even the tax rate, which had been slated for approval by Sept. 1.
A formal notice with information on the 2023 proposed budget, 2022 proposed tax rate and budget public hearing will appear in the Saturday’s weekend Herald-Zeitung.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels, and will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and meeting agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.