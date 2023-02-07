It’s a drizzly morning at Kleck Park in Bulverde.
Grace Bowen walks her dog on the trail that loops through a grove of oak trees.
“It’s not fancy. But I really love it out here, especially when I need some peace and quiet,” said the Bulverde resident. “I’ll go up to Canyon Lake sometimes, but it’s easier to just drive a little ways here.”
Comal County is crafting a master plan for parks, open space and natural areas.
The plan will help county officials draft budgets and plan short-term and long-term projects as the region continues to grow.
Comal County owns four parks: Kleck Park in Bulverde, Jumbo Evans Sports Park in Spring Branch, and Curry Nature Center and Hidden Valley Sports Park in Canyon Lake.
The county hosted master plan open houses this week in New Braunfels and Garden Ridge, with additional events scheduled for:
• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:45 to 7:45 p.m., Tye Preston Memorial Library, 16311 S. Access Rd, Canyon Lake
The master plan project is ready to kick into high gear, said James Fanis with Halff Associates.
Comal County hired the Austin engineering firm to create the plan.
Recent work has included mapping parks and open spaces, examining county demographics and assessing existing park conditions.
“We walk the site and we score things like turf condition, paving, just all the physical things,” he said. “It’s important not that we would compare you to other communities or parks systems, but to establish a baseline, so that going forward you can improve your conditions.”
Residents can also submit their input through an online survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/ComalParksPlan.
The survey asks residents how they feel about conserving habitat and protecting natural areas from urban development.
Comal County Commissioner Scott Haag said he is concerned about park projects raising property taxes.
“I like open spaces, and I like park spaces, but I don’t want the county to have to fund this,” Haag said.
Haag encouraged the county to rely on nonprofits and state agencies like Texas Parks and Wildlife that could fund land acquisitions or big park projects.
“I would rather spend that money doing what counties are mandated to do: jails, law enforcement, courts, prosecutors to run those courts, and our employees,” he said.
Isaiah Rodriguez, a recent Colorado transplant to New Braunfels, understands that park improvements or new land easements could increase property taxes.
“I’d be fine with my money going to something like that,” Rodriguez said. “Parks and trails are important for the quality of life.”
