The Comal County Commissioners Court on Thursday voted to participate in Operation Green Light, a new national initiative to support veterans.
The county will light the courthouse bell tower green on Monday.
Residents can also participate by displaying a green light in their window.
Commissioner Donna Eccleston read aloud the proclamation, which recognizes veterans for their service and encourages residents to support service members who are transitioning back to civilian life.
“Comal County seeks to honor those individuals who have paid the high price for freedom by placing themselves in harm’s way for the good of all,” the proclamation reads.
About 14,000 veterans live in Comal County, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
The county’s veterans services office helps military members and their families navigate benefits programs.
A project of the National Association of Counties, Operation Green Light aims to recognize veterans and support them after their military service.
NACO president Denise Winfrey said the week-long program is a “simple way to express our profound gratitude” for people who have served their country.
“By shining a green light, we are sending the message that veterans are seen, appreciated and supported,” Winfrey said.
