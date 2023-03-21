This month the Comal County Conservation Alliance (CCCA) welcomed its new executive director, Ryan Spencer.
Spencer grew up in the Fort Worth area, and it wasn’t until he toured university campuses that he knew he wanted his future to be geared toward the environment.
Growing up, Spencer noticed that people celebrating holidays at the Trinity River would set their blankets away from the water and create a buffer zone.
When Spencer took a tour of Texas State University with his dad, he was amazed to see the San Marcos River; he had never seen a river like it before.
After the tour, Spencer knew he wanted to go to Texas State.
“When I got there, I really didn’t know what I was gonna do,” Spencer said. “They had this major in water studies, and it looked like you spent a lot of time in the river, so that’s how I got into it; been chasing rivers ever since.”
Another aspect that drew Spencer to rivers was their impact on communities; he noticed the San Marcos River connected the residents.
Residents use the San Marcos River for recreation and tradition, as new Texas State alums are known to jump into the river after graduation.
Chasing rivers led to Spencer getting his bachelors of science in water studies with a minor in geology. Afterward, he got his master’s degree in applied geography in geographic information systems.
Currently, Spencer is a doctoral candidate working on his doctorate in aquatic resources and integrative biology.
Spencer’s interest in water led him to learn about groundwater and aquifers. This made Spencer interested in geology and its connection to water systems.
Spencer first stepped into the conservation world through his involvement in the Texas Stream Team in San Marcos.
He also worked for Texas Parks and Wildlife as an intern at Guadalupe River State Park.
“I led interpretive tours there,” Spencer said. “I lived on Honey Creek State Natural Area, which is absolutely amazing for a kid coming from Fort Worth. I had never lived on 2,000 acres.”
Spencer eventually worked full-time for Texas Parks and Wildlife, teaching families how to go camping.
After his work there, Spencer went on to do nonprofit work in Austin with the Westcave Outdoor Discovery Center.
At Westcave, Spencer ran the Children in Nature Collaborative of Austin. The goal was to empower a movement to reconnect children with the outdoors.
“Ultimately, we passed the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights in through the Austin City Hall and basically acknowledging that every child has a right to a natural childhood where they can go and try to get a firefly, plant a seed and … do all these things that are basics of childhood that have been forgotten over time,” Spencer said.
After working with Westcave, Spencer returned to school for his Ph. D. and became the research coordinator for The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.
After working there for five years, Spencer has moved on to become the executive director at CCCA.
CCCA aims to conserve and protect wildlife, land and water in Comal County.
Their goals include preserving open spaces, helping landowners protect their family land legacies, getting community support for land preservation funding, lessening flooding through the preservation of critical watershed areas and growing recreational opportunities by keeping natural areas.
Additionally, Spencer is interested in connecting the conservation movement with the children in nature movement.
Despite being a Hays County resident, Spencer understands the importance of the environment in Comal County — especially New Braunfels.
“There’s a reason for the work that we do,” Spencer said. “The hope is that we leave a Texas that is as wild and rugged as the one we inherited … so that way, 50 years, 60 years, 100 years from now, children in New Braunfels are still splashing around in a pristine, beautiful Guadalupe River — they’re able to tube the Comal, they’re able to see all the songbirds that they can see today … and connect their kids with the beautiful natural resources of Comal County.”
