Comal County is one step closer to building a trail on 290 acres of undeveloped land south of River Road.
The Comal County Commissioners Court on Thursday approved a habitat management plan to protect golden-cheeked warbler nesting sites on the Morton Tract.
The rare bird is the state’s “only one that nests exclusively in Texas,” according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Robert Boyd with the county engineer’s office said that the habitat management plan is necessary before building a trail.
“The intent is that every couple of years, we’ll go back out and we’ll measure golden-cheeked warbler habitat, deer populations and invasive species, and see if the public access is causing a detriment to that or actually improving things,” Boyd said. “If it improves things, then the management plan allows us to expand into other areas on the tract — expand that trail system.”
Public access will be “very regulated” on the 0.3-mile trail.
Visitors will need to make an appointment with the county.
Access would be very restricted during the birds’ breeding season from March to August.
Comal County bought the land about 5 miles northwest of New Braunfels for $870,000 in 2008 from Tim and Teresa Morton.
Conservation grants from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Serve and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department funded the majority of the purchase.
The trail will likely follow an existing dirt road.
Boyd said the public could have access to the site by the end of 2024.
“What we’re learning through the parks plan that’s ongoing right now is that this is the kind of thing that Comal County residents really hunger for,” said commissioner Kevin Webb. “It’s something that’s not intensive cost-wise, but gives people access to natural areas.”
The county also approved an application for a state water pollution abatement plan on the property.
The permit would allow the county to build a 31-space parking lot for the trail.
