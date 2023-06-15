Comal County is one step closer to making the Guadalupe River Horseshoe safer for drivers and pedestrians.
The area is often crowded in the summer with river tubers and concertgoers at the Whitewater Amphitheater.
Comal County engineer Tom Hornseth said Thursday that the Texas Department of Transportation estimates the improvement project will cost about $6.5 million.
“The cost has been escalating as we’ve been moving through the design process,” Hornseth said. “And there is a local contribution needed now to cover the balance.”
TXDOT presented the county with a funding agreement that has a fixed local participation cost amount of $1.7 million.
Comal County will supply about $1.3 million of that cost.
The Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County (WORD) will contribute $400,000.
The project is still in the very early stages.
A shared use sidewalk path will help alleviate pedestrian and bicycle traffic at the two points where FM306 crosses the Guadalupe River at the Horseshoe, and at the FM306 intersection with FM2673.
“There will be a new bridge built adjacent to the existing vehicular bridge for pedestrians,” Hornseth said. “And then there are stairways and ramps on both sides and landings underneath the bridge for the pedestrians.”
The proposed project spans about .44 miles of roadway, according to TXDOT,
Commissioners voted on Thursday to reallocate $700,000 from a land acquisition fund to go toward its share of the project.
WORD is expected to consider its project contribution at the organization’s June 21 board meeting.
Commissioner Jen Crownover said it’s “exciting to see (the project) come to fruition.”
“It will fit within the future expansion of 306,” Crownover said, “So it’s not a project that will have to be torn out and redone when 306 finally gets the expansion that it really needs in that area.”
