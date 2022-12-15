The Comal County Commissioners Court adopted new rules on Thursday that change the public notification process for revising plats of land.
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said the change is expected to save the county and local landowners time and money on revising plats — the maps that show how land is divided into lots.
Prior to Thursday’s action, plat revisions required a legal notice in the newspaper and a public hearing.
“I can’t even recall over the 30 years I’ve been doing this that we’ve ever had anyone speak at one of these public hearings,” Hornseth said. “This allows things to be simplified and will reduce cost to the people that are trying to revise their subdivision lots.”
The Texas legislature adopted a law in 2019 that grants county governments regulation authority similar to municipalities when it comes to subdivision plat revisions.
Under that law, a replat can be approved if it is signed by the property owners, approved by the county, and doesn’t “attempt to amend or remove any covenants or restrictions” on the land.
County Judge Sherman Krause posed a hypothetical scenario of a person who buys a five-acre lot.
“If someone purchases something under the auspices of building a home there and then comes back after the purchase and says, ‘Well now I’m going to subdivide this,’ what would happen?” Krause asked.
Hornseth said that the county response would depend on if the homeowners association confirms that the revised plat complies with deed restrictions.
“If we get feedback from the HOA that (the proposal) does amend, remove or otherwise violate one of their deed restrictions, then it does not meet the three requirements,” he said.
The county would then revert to the original public notification process of a newspaper notice, letters to adjacent property owners and a public hearing before the commissioners court.
The county engineer’s website has a new active plat dashboard to view details about a subdivision’s location, the applicant and what stage the project is in.
The site lists nearly 60 active plats under review in the county as of Thursday.
