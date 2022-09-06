Comal County Commissioners, meeting last Thursday for the first time since Aug. 18, approved the county’s 2022 property tax rate, the final major expense in recent county infrastructure projects, and a firm to design the new public health/emergency operations center.
After the previous week’s hiatus to attend statewide meetings, commissioners tackled a 40-item agenda highlighted by the new tax rate. In August, commissioners approved a $131.4 million 2023 budget without approving the new tax rate, proposed at 28.4715 cents per $100 assessed property valuation.
The new rate combines 23.4715 cents for maintenance and operations and 5 cents for debt service, and nearly 7 cents below the rate of 35.3515 cents per $100. The 20% tax reduction came after a 32% increase in countywide taxable values between 2021 and 2022, estimated at around $7.3 billion.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved what County Engineer Tom Hornseth said amounts to the major change order for the Comal County Sheriff’s Office renovation.
The county is responsible for the additional $48,819, incurred mostly by razing CCSO’s old criminal investigations division building and expanding storage space and parking behind the renovated Fellers Law Enforcement Center on West San Antonio Street. The final total cost is around $12.883 million, roughly $400,000 over original projections and includes $592,000 county contingency in the project.
The CCSO renovation is the last in a string of $120 million in major county infrastructure upgrades over the past 13 years. Included were renovations to the Historic Courthouse, Landa Building and Courthouse Annex, a Courtroom Holding Facility adjacent to the courts, the new Elections Center and the new jail, which opened in 2020 at Water Lane and Interstate 35.
Commissioners on Thursday approved $1.2 million for Kirksey Architecture to design the expanded Public Health and Emergency Management offices at the county’s Goodwin Annex. The county’s $30.8 million share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding are paying for that expansion and a new mental health treatment facility, currently is in the design stages for construction near the corner of Loop 337 and Interstate 35.
Also Thursday, commissioners designated September for the observance of National Recovery Month, honoring efforts toward mental health treatment and substance abuse recovery in the county. Recovery Werks accepted the designation and is hosting a hosting an outdoor event in recognition at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Commissioners accepted a $6,280 check from Canyon Lake’s Community Resource and Recreation Center to go toward installation of $89,655 of new playground equipment at Hidden Valley Sports Park.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover and Mike Slough, CRRC Operations Manager, said the project, also funded by more than $21,600 in a county-obtained grant, will help create the largest open access playground for children in the Canyon Lake area.
After Thursday’s meeting, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause and County Court at-Law No. 2 Judge Charles Stephens accepted $150,000 from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, which presented $3.3 million in grants to 13 San Antonio-area organizations, including the Comal County Veterans Treatment Court.
Established by Stephens and others in 2015, the CCVTC provides military veterans charged with non-violent offenses an alternative to the traditional criminal justice system.
“We really appreciate the Texas Veterans Commission’s efforts and grant funding to help us help our veterans in need,” Stephens said. “Thanks to their assistance, we have had 61 veterans graduate from the Eugene Hooper Veterans Treatment Court who are better prepared to be productive and meet life’s challenges. We look forward to continuing to work with our veterans in need.”
For more on the Veterans Treatment Court, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/VTC.htm.
