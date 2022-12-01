The Comal County Commissioners Court on Thursday adopted the 2023 budget for the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County, or WORD.
WORD serves Canyon Lake and more than 30 miles on the Guadalupe River above and below Canyon Lake.
The organization’s budget for next year allocates $2.6 million for water operations and $1.7 million for parks operations.
Mike Dussere, WORD general manager, said that he had heard concerns about services when the agency announced it would cut tax rates starting this year.
“In this budget we have actually increased our service levels for both law enforcement and cleanup pretty much across the board on the lake and river area,” he said.
WORD allows water-related businesses to collect visitor fees.
That funding is used for water and road cleanup, law enforcement, safe water recreation programs, dumpsters and portable toilets.
County Commissioner Jen Crownover said WORD is helping everything “run smoothly” along the river.
“You’ve increased accessibility to some of the biggest parks at the lake, and the cleanup has been wonderful,” Crownover said.
Robert Mikel, Chief of Canyon Lake Fire/EMS, updated commissioners on the county’s new computer-aided dispatch program.
“That includes the ability for each of our fire engines and ambulances to transmit GPS data back to dispatch, allowing the dispatchers to identify the closest unit to the emergency,” Mikel said.
Mikel added that the “significant improvement” to emergency services was made possible by dispatch supervisor EmaLee Smerk and Comal County data support center specialist Hunter Rasco.
Comal County approved applications for two veterans programs grants from the Texas Veterans Commission.
One application is seeking $150,000 for the Veterans Treatment Court.
The second application is for a $250,000 grant to the Veteran County Services Office.
The funding will be used for dental procedures for veterans.
Project manager Kenneth Egersheim said the Veterans Administration “turns their back on veterans when it comes to dental care, unless that veteran is 100% service-connected disabled.”
“We have a lot of veterans in Comal County who don’t quite reach that bar,” he said. “So when they need dental care, the VA tells them to go somewhere else. We want to fill that gap.”
Commissioners approved several agreements to help fund improvements to the Hidden Valley Sports Park.
About $22,500 in roofing improvements are necessary for the park’s field house that serves the Canyon Lake Youth Soccer Club.
The county will pay up to $22,000 of the project costs under the proposed agreements. Comal County will also pay up to $195,000 of a $200,000 field lighting project at the park.
A third agreement is between Comal County and the Canyon Lake Football Association.
The county will fund up to $150,000 of a $155,000 lighting project at Hidden Valley Sports Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.