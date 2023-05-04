The annual Pups & Pints event raised $10,000 for the Comal County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, county officials announced Thursday.
The event on March 25 at Guadalupe Brewing Company supported the K-9 team and the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area.
Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds presented the donation for approval to the County Commissioners Court on May 4.
Event organizers Fred and Tracy Gibbons and Tim and Mell Walkup were also present for the check donation.
A portion of the event’s beer sales were donated to the agency.
The fundraiser also had a raffle and auction, and the team sold T-shirts, drink koozies, and stuffed animals that resemble the K-9 unit dogs.
Tracy Gibbons said the group will be selling another round of the stuffed animals soon to donate more money to the K-9 unit.
County Commissioners also accepted a donation of nearly $21,000 from the Water Oriented Recreation District (WORD).
“As we were taking all of our marine units off of the lake last year we noticed that our boat motor was starting to fail,” Reynolds said. “This is the original motor that came on the boat, and while the boat is in perfectly good shape, due to the age of the motor they could not find the parts any longer to keep it running.”
The WORD donation will fund a new boat motor, parts and labor for the Sheriff’s Office patrol boat.
The project cost includes rigging, new controls, shift cables and a propeller.
Comal County is also preparing to craft a 2024 budget.
County departments will receive budget request forms next week, and commissioners will begin reviewing the requested budget on June 27.
The county is scheduled to have a budget workshop on July 13, and the commissioners could adopt a 2024 budget as soon as Aug. 24.
