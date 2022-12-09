The Comal County Cares Emergency Relief Fund, created to assist New Braunfels residents with utility bills, has issued 260 vouchers totaling $104,000 as of mid-November, according to figures from New Braunfels Utilities and the McKenna Foundation.
The McKenna Foundation and the city of New Braunfels, together with the New Braunfels Food Bank, the Family Life Center, Community Council and the Salvation Army, established the relief program in September, tasked with assisting income-constrained households within the New Braunfels city limits with their electric bills.
The program’s establishment came as a combination of factors, including a heat wave, the increasing price of natural gas and the state’s redesigning the electricity market to prioritize reliability over price, drove utility bills through the roof this summer, surprising customers and straining pocketbooks.
New Braunfels City Council members allocated up to $500,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation to provide utility bill assistance.
The city had received about $10.9 million in rescue plan funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury.
Broken down, the figures showed that 187 vouchers were issued in October, totaling $76,000 and 73 vouchers were issued in the first half of November, totaling $28,000.
“The Comal County Cares community partnership once again came together to help our neighbors in need,” said Alice Jewell, CEO of the McKenna Foundation. “With the help of the nonprofit community, the city of New Braunfels and NBU, we have been able to assist our neighbors whose utility bills presented a financial hardship. Clearly, residents with financial needs who also met the eligibility criteria have been able to locate, navigate and receive resources through this process. The McKenna Foundation is grateful for the trust conveyed to administer these funds so that our community can be helped effectively and expeditiously.”
In addition, the ongoing NBU Utility Bill Payment Assistance program, facilitated by the New Braunfels Food Bank, issued 357 vouchers for a total of $95,000 between August and the first half of November.
The program issued 163 vouchers in August, totaling $36,000, 98 vouchers in September for $31,000, 64 vouchers in October for $18,000 and 32 vouchers for the first half of November, totaling $10,000.
Both programs remain available for qualifying customers.
To learn about the bill payment assistance programs, visit nbutexas.com/utility-bill-assistance or comalcountycares.com.
“Utility bill assistance help is available to lessen the financial burden,” said NBU Customer Service Manager Vania Fuentes-Caballero. “However, qualifying customers must take advantage of the programs by Dec. 31, 2022, to avoid disconnection. The NBU team is ready to work with customers to avoid disrupting their services. We are here and want to help to the greatest extent possible.”
As NBU plans to reinitiate late fees and disconnects for non-payment and past-due residential customer accounts on Jan. 1, customers struggling or have fallen behind on their utility bills are asked to prepare and make payment arrangements before Dec. 31.
Customers needing help are urged to contact NBU and work with the Customer Service department to set up payment arrangements. Representatives will work to set up an individualized payment plan based on the customer’s needs.
Call 830-629-8400, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., or email customerservice@nbutexas.com.
The municipally-owned utility had suspended late fees and disconnections for residential customers since Aug. 8 in response to higher costs.
