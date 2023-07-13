The Comal County Commissioners Court has begun to craft a 2024 budget that will fund county roads, law enforcement, public health, elections and parks.
Commissioners heard budget requests from individual county departments at Thursday’s meeting.
Personnel requests were top of mind for many department heads.
Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds included in the Sheriff’s Office budget request 11 new school resource officer positions that will serve Comal ISD.
The positions will comply with a new Texas law, which requires school districts to have a law enforcement officer or armed personnel at all campuses.
Other requests included five new jail employees, another Sheriff’s Office detective and two more mental health deputies.
“This would make a big impact for this county,” Reynolds said.
Tax assessor-collector Kristen Hoyt said the tax office is often the first place a flood of new residents are going for things like vehicle registration.
The buildings stay busy, even with an appointment system.
“Having two new employees is a small step to relieving some of the pressure on the front line,” Hoyt said. “I want to be fiscally conservative, but it’s pretty clear to me that asking for two new people is the right direction.”
Several departments requested funds to address inflation costs for paper, uniforms and equipment.
For example, county elections coordinator Cynthia Jacqua said the cost of 1,000 sheets of thermal ballot paper went up from $185 last year to $235 this year.
Vehicle purchase and maintenance costs are also rising.
The commissioners could adopt a 2024 budget as soon as late August.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag said the budget proposals are reasonable requests that would help the county address explosive population growth.
“I think we’ve been holding the line very well for a long time, but we’re going to need some new employees across the county to keep up with what we’ve been providing,” Haag said.
The budget includes a request for 37 public safety vehicles totaling $2.8 million, and 21 other vehicles and large equipment purchases totaling about $2.5 million.
Also included in the proposal is $3.5 million for land and right-of-way purchases to support county infrastructure and transportation projects.
In 2023, the commissioners approved a $131.1 million county budget.
