Authorities are searching for a man suspected of stabbing two brothers during a party at a Canyon Lake home Sunday evening, sending one to the hospital with serious injuries.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said deputies responded to a CVS Pharmacy in the 8000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2673 around 9:17 p.m. Sunday.
“Two victims, male brothers ages 28 and 21, were drinking at a party at a residence in the 1100 block of Overhill Street when the disturbance occurred,” she said. “A male, only identified as ‘Eduardo’ brandished a knife and stabbed (the younger) victim multiple times.”
Smith said the other brother intervened but was struck in the head by a beer bottle and stabbed in the arm. The younger victim was being driven to a hospital when someone placed an emergency call from the CVS, about 3 miles southeast toward Startzville.
“We’re not clear if friends or acquaintances of the victim were driving him to the hospital when they decided to stop and call 9-1-1 at CVS,” she said.
Robert Mikel, Canyon Lake Fire & EMS chief, said his units responded to the CVS.
“Just after 9 p.m. CLFEMS responded to the CVS store in Startzville for a report of two men, both in their mid-20s that had been stabbed,” he said.
Mikel said the older male stabbed in the arm was treated and released at the scene. He said the other “sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported by Air Life helicopter to University Hospital (in San Antonio) in serious condition.”
Smith said CCSO’s criminal investigations division detectives and crime scene technicians worked both scenes until around 1 a.m. Monday.
It’s unclear what connected both brothers with the suspect, who left the home and is being sought by authorities. Smith said he’s a Hispanic male, tall, who was wearing a black ball cap, white T-shirt and brown shorts.
“He possibly fled the scene in a small red passenger car with an unknown make or model,” she said, adding both victims are cooperating with the investigation into what appears to be an isolated incident.
“At this time, it is unclear where the victims reside,” she said. “Detectives are continuing to investigate.”
