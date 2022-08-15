Nine days after authorities discovered a man's body shot to death inside a Spring Branch home, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office released his identity on Friday.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, identified the man as Daniel Herrera-Velasquez, 36, a Mexican national, who died from a single gunshot to the torso on Aug. 2. CCSO had withheld his identity pending notification of family through the Consulate of Mexico.
Deputies and Texas Rangers called to the 100 block of Navigator Lane in Spring Branch on Aug. 3 found Herrera-Velasquez lying dead in the bathroom of the home owned by Eve Escobedo, 53, who told them she shot the man in self-defense during an argument Aug. 2.
CCSO investigators said Escobedo recited several different versions of the circumstances surrounding the shooting and she tried to clean up the scene before calling authorities the next day.
Charged with tampering with evidence on Aug. 4, Escobedo was released from the Comal County Jail on Aug. 5 after posting $50,000 bond. Criminal Investigations Division Capt. Rocky Millican said investigators were still awaiting full autopsy results to determine if further charges are warranted in the incident.
