Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Wednesday they are still probing two Spring Branch deaths — the shooting of a Mexican national in an apparent domestic dispute last week, and Shana DiMambro’s disappearance and recovery last month.
Pending notification of family, CCSO is still withholding the name of the 36-year-old man found shot to death in the bathroom of a home on Aug. 3. Eve Escobedo, 53, told authorities she killed the man in self-defense during a spat the day before.
Escobedo was charged with tampering with evidence at the scene on Aug. 4 and she was released from Comal County Jail the following day after posting $50,000 bond.
Criminal Investigations Division Capt. Rocky Millican said CCSO cannot release the man’s identity until it knows the Consulate of Mexico has notified the man’s next of kin.
“That is our policy and we reached out to the Mexican consulate twice last week but they haven’t gotten back — I’m sure they have been busy with all they have going on at the border, and other places,” Millican said Wednesday. “We’ve heard that some of the family might know but haven’t received word of that through the consulate’s office.”
Deputies and Texas Rangers called to a home in the 100 block of Navigator Lane in Spring Branch the afternoon of Aug. 3 found the Hispanic male lying on the floor in the bathroom with a single gunshot wound to the torso.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark ordered an autopsy, which was performed Friday, and Millican said investigators are awaiting the results.
“We’re aggressively working this case on a daily basis,” Millican said.
DiMambro update
Meanwhile, Millican on Wednesday clarified CCSO’s investigation into the DiMambro death.
The 45-year-old Spring Branch woman went missing July 19, and searchers discovered her body lying in the middle of a dried up retention pond at a property 200 yards from her residence in the Texas 46 RV Park.
“At this point we don’t have any evidence of there being a criminal connection or offense,” Millican said last week, following an autopsy that CCSO said indicated “no apparent signs of trauma.”
Toxicology results from the autopsy, however, could take weeks, even months — meaning homicide has not totally been ruled out as the cause, Millican said.
“Until we get all of those results and confirm everything, along with all of the other evidence, we can’t say it wasn’t a homicide or a (natural) death,” he said.
