Monday, June 6 marked the beginning of Comal ISD’s summer meal program while New Braunfels ISD began offering free breakfasts and lunches to students 18 years and younger on Wednesday, June 1.
The summer meal programs come during a time when many children are leaving school for the summer and losing access to school lunches and breakfasts, which sometimes serves as the child’s only source of nutrition.
During the regular school year, schools throughout both districts participate in the National School Lunch Program and the National School Breakfast Program. Some campuses also provide second chance breakfast and breakfast in the classroom.
Comal ISD’s meal program will serve free breakfast and lunch at three campuses over the summer — Danville Middle School located on 370 Hubertus Road in New Braunfels, Morningside Elementary School on 3855 Morningside Drive in New Braunfels and Startzville Elementary School on 42111 FM 3159 in Canyon Lake.
Meals will be served Monday through Thursday at Danville Middle School through June 23 and on Monday through Thursday and then Tuesday to Thursday from June 28 through July 26. Meals at the Morningside Elementary School are available from June 6 to July 6 on Monday through Thursday and Startzville Elementary School will have meals from June 6 to July 6 during those same weekdays.
Breakfast at these locations begins at 7:30 a.m. and lasts until 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to noon.
The balanced nutritional breakfast menu consists of an entree made up of a grain and protein, two fruit sides and a choice of milk. For lunch, students can choose an entree covering both protein and grain categories, two choices of fruit and vegetables, and milk.
While there is no identification or paperwork required to get meals at any of these locations, the child receiving the meal must be present as meals will be eaten on site in the school’s cafeteria and won’t be available for pickup.
New Braunfels High School will serve as the kicking off point for New Braunfels ISD’s meal program starting and goes until Thursday, June 30. Breakfasts will be given out between 7:30 a.m. through 8:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with the exception of Monday, June 20.
The same time schedule applies to the New Braunfels Middle School location, with the exception that breakfast ends at 8 a.m. instead of 8:30 a.m., starting June 13 and ending on June 20. Klein Road Elementary will host kids 18 and under until June 30 for breakfast in the school’s cafeteria at 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
New Braunfels High School is located on 2551 Loop 337 N, the accompanying middle school sits at 608 Settlers Crossing and Klein Road Elementary is located at 2620 Klein Way.
The school district requires that all adult visitors who accompany a student for designated meal times check in at the front office.
Those seeking summer meal programs can visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids to find a meals for kids location near them.
